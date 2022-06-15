Juniper Networks uniquely delivers full-stack SASE with a complete suite of Secure Edge SSE capabilities, unified security management and the only SD-WAN solution driven by Mist AI

Al Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the expansion of its SASE offering with the addition of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities to its Juniper Secure Edge solution. When combined with Juniper's unique SD-WAN solution driven by Mist AI, Juniper Networks is the first in the market to offer a full-stack SASE solution with visibility into both the edge and the data center.

By building on its Secure Edge solution, Juniper Networks provides customers with a highly secure and an operationally efficient way to adopt a SASE architecture, regardless of where they are in their SASE journey. Additionally, customers can connect their SASE architecture at the edge to their Zero Trust data center architecture under the same management UI and single-policy framework, eliminating breaks in visibility and gaps in security posture while delivering on the promise of Juniper Connected Security strategy.

"The biggest challenge with SASE solutions today is that they require organizations to abandon existing technology investments that are working for them, forcing them to start from scratch and rebuild Zero Trust principles into a new architecture," said Samantha Madrid, Group VP of Security Business & Strategy, Juniper Networks. "Now, with the addition of CASB and DLP, Juniper Networks addresses these concerns with a full-stack SASE suite of capabilities that are flexibly adopted and deployed while extending Zero Trust principles already implemented across the network to the cloud.”

Securing Access and Preventing Data Exfiltration for SaaS Applications

Juniper Networks delivers CASB and DLP to secure SaaS applications and help prevent unwanted access, malware delivery and distribution, and data exfiltration. Both capabilities are part of Juniper's Secure Edge cloud-delivered security solution managed by Security Director Cloud, which secures remote users and on-premises users alike. It easily manages Zero Trust and SASE architectures through one management portal using a single-policy framework. With the addition of CASB and DLP to Juniper Secure Edge, customers can experience these key benefits:

Prevent unauthorized access to data residing in the cloud by allowing only validated users to have access. Data access control gives security teams the greatest visibility and control over SaaS applications — both sanctioned and unsanctioned — including data, usage, compliance, threat prevention and access, which complements the suite of cloud-delivered security capabilities offered by Juniper Secure Edge.

by allowing only validated users to have access. Data access control gives security teams the greatest visibility and control over SaaS applications — both sanctioned and unsanctioned — including data, usage, compliance, threat prevention and access, which complements the suite of cloud-delivered security capabilities offered by Juniper Secure Edge. Expand visibility for IT operations and security teams with DLP by creating identity-based micro-perimeters around users, SaaS applications and the data within them, and keeping sensitive and confidential data within the organization safe.

by creating identity-based micro-perimeters around users, SaaS applications and the data within them, and keeping sensitive and confidential data within the organization safe. Protect SaaS applications from compromise by controlling user actions on a granular level, scanning all existing and new files within SaaS applications for malware, and preventing upload and download of the compromised files.

by controlling user actions on a granular level, scanning all existing and new files within SaaS applications for malware, and preventing upload and download of the compromised files. Take a stepwise approach to SASE. Organizations can leverage their existing SRX security policies and extend them to their SASE architecture with Secure Edge to meet the business needs of today and beyond, growing with them as they expand their SASE footprint. Whether they’re starting with SD-WAN or SSE or both, Juniper Networks is the only vendor in the market today that provides organizations with both the flexibility they need and the simplicity they want.

Seamlessly transition to full-stack SASE

The addition of CASB and DLP to Secure Edge builds upon Juniper Networks highly compelling experience. Juniper Secure Edge provides full-stack SSE capabilities, including Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG), in a single software stack, now with CASB and DLP, all managed by Security Director Cloud. This protects web access and provides users with consistent and secure access to their data and applications with industry-leading security effectiveness. By offering a full-stack SASE solution, Juniper Networks continues to build on its vision to deliver a seamless SASE experience powered by AI and create a converged networking and security framework where security is extended to every point of connection, creating a truly threat-aware network.

“More and more of our customers are seeking ways to improve collaboration between the security architecture team and the networking operations team. A SASE solution must deliver this when it comes to things such as configuring and enforcing secure access policies,” said Sudheer Matta, Group VP of AI-Driven Enterprise, Juniper Networks. “Juniper’s AI-driven solutions and Connected Security strategy continue to improve the experience of both networking and security teams while unblocking obstacles standing in the way of collaboration.”

Supporting Quotes:

"SASE requires security and networking features delivered from the cloud, ideally with unified management to drive improved operational efficiencies. It’s great to see Juniper Networks penetrate the market with a SASE solution that compliments its existing security portfolio and further establishes them into the hot SASE market we see growing from $4B in 2021 to $10B by 2026.”

Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Dell’Oro Group

