UAE: JESS Dubai (Jumeirah English Speaking School) launched a campaign in 2019 to enable young women in underprivileged locations around the world to attend school without having to miss classes monthly due to the fact that they are menstruating. This campaign is now being supported by Linen Obsession, the bedding and sleep solutions specialists. This campaign started as a JESS students project, and is known as The Period Empowerment Project.

The student-led Period Empowerment Project creates and delivers sustainable sanitary protection to young girls in countries particularly affected by period poverty. The Project's immediate goals include using education to empower girls to break the cycle of poverty, as well as delivering 6,000 sustainable sanitary pads, along with soap and underwear, to girls living in Zambia, Vietnam, and earthquake-affected regions of Turkey and Syria. The Project aims to prevent girls from missing critical classes every month by providing them each a pouch containing six reusable sanitary pads. Lions International, Clyde and Co, Brother, and Geo SAS are among the Project’s supporters.

Louise McGauley, Head Librarian at Jumeirah English Speaking School commented: “The team at JESS created the program from the ground up, which included developing a plan for designing and sewing reusable, washable sanitary pads. The JESS project team reached out to Linen Obsession for guidance on the most suitable fabrics and compositions for these sanitary products. We were incredibly grateful when they also offered to provide our project with high-quality fabric used to make a drawstring backpack for each girl to carry her sanitary pack. Linen Obsession has been a huge help saving our student team a lot of time so that they could focus on sewing the bags. We have already delivered 800 bags to girls in Zambia, and we continue to make even more bags this year, with the help of Linen Obsession.”

Menstrual education around the world has seen its biggest increase in recent times. From government initiatives in Scotland, which has now made sanitary products free, to Spain where women suffering from period pains are allowed to take up to three days off work. This recent focus across Europe has set a spotlight on countries where “period poverty” continues to be a major issue.

“We are truly humbled to be part of such an important initiative,” said Linen Obsession CEO and Founder Pamela Lilburne Opie. “As well as helping with fabric selections, we were able to help the students with the design of waterproof pads, to make them sustainable in communities with little water or washing facilities.”

To date, the distribution of menstrual kits to 800 girls living at the orphanages of Mothers Without Borders, as well as the Impact School and nearby communities in Chingola, Zambia, has facilitated 260 girls to continue their schooling during their menstrual cycle and allowed 540 women to work without facing stigma. Additionally, two small-scale manufacturing facilities have been established in Zambia to educate girls on how to produce their own, reusable menstrual kits. As part of this initiative, students have donated sewing machines and are teaching girls how to sew their own sanitary pads, empowering them with self-sufficiency skills and enhancing their employability prospects after leaving the orphanage.

JESS held a conference last Friday aimed at educating students across Dubai on the seriousness of the issue of menstrual poverty. JESS is appealing to other schools in the Emirate to join so they can continue growing the Project and more help can be given to impoverished areas globally.

