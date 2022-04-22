Dubai, United Arab Emirates: During a ceremony held at the KIA – The Move showroom, Juma Al Majid Holding Group celebrated the performance of its workforce across its businesses and divisions. The ceremony was attended by Group Chief Operating Officer Tarig Shalabi, who awarded over 40 employees for their outstanding performance, dedication, and professionalism.

The ceremony was also attended by Abdullah Al Majid, Executive Director and Majid Khalid Executive Director, among other C-suite members, as well as directors and general managers from across the group’s business departments.

Congratulating the employees on receiving the awards Tarig Shalabi said: “It gives me great pleasure and pride to award each of these employees with a certificate and a financial reward. On behalf of the group, I would like to convey my sincere thanks to them for their contributions and hard work.”

To select the winners, the group considered various parameters from performance to quick learning abilities, to adaptability of the employees and their contribution to their respective departments and the group at large.

The ceremony also included the inaugural announcement of the ‘Best Performing Business Unit’ commendation under the theme ‘Keep Moving Forward Business Award,’ in honour of the philosophy of HE Juma Al Majid, Group Founder & Chairman. Announcing the winning business unit, Shalabi said: “This was a very close competition as several business units performed exceptionally well, and I am super proud of all these operations. However, it was Al Majid Motors – KIA UAE that aced and exceeded all set and agreed-upon KPIs across financial, customer, process, and people metrics. Let us inspire from such a performance and work towards the common good of the group. Let us keep moving forward and achieve new heights of success.”