Abu Dhabi: Jubail Island announced its recognition by the African & Arabian Property Awards 2022-2023. JIIC was named as a winner of the ‘Mixed-Use Development’ category for the Jubail Island Marina District and winner of the 5-star award for the ‘Residential Development: 20+ Units’ for the Jubail Island development.

The awards’ judging panel, which consisted of over 90 industry experts, acknowledged JIIC’s exceptional performance in the industry, with the criteria for the award of the categories focused on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

As the largest, prestigious and most widely recognized programme throughout the region, the

African & Arabian Property Awards aim to recognise excellence and ensure high standards in the property industry.

Representing Jubail Island were Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, Operations Corporate Director for Jubail Island and Dr. Adnan Sahli, Advisor and Board member at LEAD Development, who accepted the awards at a glittering ceremony that took place at Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai on the 6th of October.

The low-density luxury project is expected to be handed over by mid-2024 and is poised to become the capital’s leading lifestyle destination.

Commenting on the awards, Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, said: “Being recognized at the African & Arabian Property Awards is a testament to the incredible work that has been done so far at Jubail Island and reaffirms our position as one of the most aspirational communities in Abu Dhabi whilst we continue to develop Jubail Island into a luxurious residential community designed according to the industry’s highest standards.

“While this is a significant milestone to cherish, we are committed to continue building on these successes and do our part in creating a better tomorrow that will help boost the local economy as well as align our efforts with Government’s sustainability objectives to ensure the Island is an eco-friendly location.”

The new destination will provide residents and visitors with a luxury waterfront destination built along a stretch of shoreline, overlooking the Abu Dhabi Skyline, amid some of the UAE’s most beautiful landscapes and surrounded by mangroves and wildlife.

Jubail Island will be home to an idyllic collection of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

Nestled among the mangroves' breath-taking natural beauty and rich biodiversity and covering more than 5,000 hectares, the landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury, and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape.