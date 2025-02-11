Summer tourism achieves new heights as GCC travellers choose Jordan for seasonal escapes

Luxury destinations across Jordan also see surge in extended stays from high-value Gulf visitors

Amman, Jordan: The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) today announced that the country welcomed record-breaking visitor arrivals from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations in 2024.

Overnight visitors from the GCC reached over 1.32 million in 2024, a substantial 15% increase from 1.15 million visitors in 2023. This represents one of the highest number of annual GCC visitors, cementing Jordan's position as a preferred destination for Gulf travellers and highlighting the success of the country's strategic tourism initiatives.

The average length of stay reported growth from visitors across all GCC markets, indicating a significant trend toward longer holidays and deeper exploration of Jordan's diverse attractions. Extended stays were particularly evident during the peak summer months and major holiday periods, with many visitors combining multiple destinations within their itineraries.

"The remarkable results we've achieved in 2024 reflect our strategic focus on the GCC market and the strong cultural and tourism ties between Jordan and Gulf nations," said Dr. Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board. "The growth in both visitor numbers and length of stay demonstrates that our diverse tourism offerings strongly resonate with GCC travelers, who increasingly view Jordan as their preferred destination for both short breaks and extended holidays."

Surge in summer travel

Saudi Arabia dominated the market with 1.158 million overnight visitors in 2024, a 17% increase from 985,904 visitors in 2023. The summer months proved particularly successful, with July and August recording peak arrivals of 156,400 and 141,007 Saudi visitors respectively.

This surge in summer travel underscores Jordan's growing appeal as an attractive alternative to traditional summer destinations, with the nation's diverse landscapes and moderate highland temperatures providing a welcome respite for GCC residents.

This is underpinned by the total number of GCC visitors in July and August recording consistent growth over the past three years – from 146,474 visitors in July 2023 to 172,494 in July 2024, and from 165,593 to 167,031 in August over the same period.

Kuwait maintained its position as the second-largest GCC source market with 72,784 visitors in 2024, while the United Arab Emirates recorded 18,378 visitors, marking an 11% increase from 16,491 in 2023. Qatar contributed 16,081 visitors, while Bahrain and Oman brought 34,309 and 22,716 visitors respectively, with Oman showing particularly strong growth of 12% year-over-year.

The role of tour operators was particularly evident with their organised and structured approach contributing to longer stays and higher visitor spending but has also led to more diverse itineraries and enhanced visitor experiences.

"The transformation we've seen in 2024 marks a new trend," said Dr. Arabiyat. "We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how GCC visitors experience Jordan, with many choosing to explore multiple destinations within the country and engaging in a wider range of activities than ever before. This has been particularly evident in the growing interest in experiential tourism, from luxury desert camping to cultural immersion experiences."

A wealth of diverse experiences

The Dead Sea region emerged as a success story in 2024, with its luxury resorts and wellness offerings attracting high-value tourists from across the GCC. The area's unique natural therapeutic properties, combined with world-class spa facilities and premium accommodations, have created a compelling proposition for wellness-focused travelers.

Amman's position as a modern urban destination strengthened considerably in 2024, with the city's medical tourism sector showing remarkable growth. The capital's advanced healthcare facilities, coupled with its luxury shopping districts and high-end accommodations, attracted a significant number of GCC visitors seeking both medical treatments and urban leisure experiences.

The UNESCO World Heritage site of Petra continued to captivate GCC families, with increased visitation during holidays. The ancient city's appeal was enhanced by new interpretive facilities and improved visitor services, making it more accessible and engaging for families with children. The introduction of evening experiences and specialized cultural programs has also helped extend visitor stays in the region.

Wadi Rum's luxury desert camps recorded strong occupancy rates. The desert destination has positioned itself as a premium adventure tourism destination, offering everything from high-end glamping experiences to exclusive desert dining and stargazing programmes.

The northern regions of Ajloun and Jerash also saw increased interest from Gulf visitors, particularly during the summer months. These historical sites, combined with the area's pleasant climate and natural beauty, have created a easy-to-access alternative to many other traditional summer destinations. The development of new tourist facilities and the introduction of interactive historical experiences have enhanced the appeal of these destinations.

Looking ahead, the Jordan Tourism Board anticipates continued growth in GCC tourism, supported by strong air connectivity and strategic partnerships with major carriers serving the region. The recent expansion of flight routes and frequencies has made Jordan more accessible than ever, with convenient connections from all major Gulf cities. The visa-free access for GCC nationals and short flight times averaging 2-3 hours continue to position Jordan as an ideal destination for both weekend getaways and extended vacations.

For more information about Jordan's tourism offerings and experiences, visit www.visitjordan.com