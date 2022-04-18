Jordan Ahli Bank sponsored one of Mawa’ed Al-Rahman that was held at Tkiyet Um Ali headquarters in Al Mahatta area, where a number of the bank’s employees participated through the bank’s volunteering program in distributing hot Iftar meals to fasting people within high health measures to ensure the safety of all, this came in following to the procedures taken to reduce the restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, based on the bank’s constant endeavor to promote a culture of social solidarity, and a translation of the social responsibility and sustainability principles, according to which the bank operates.

This sponsorship comes within the strategic partnership agreement between Jordan Ahli Bank and Tkiyet Um Ali, through which the bank provides sustainable food aid to 100 needy families living in extreme poverty in the various governorates of the Kingdom, in addition to the participation of its employees in many volunteering programs such as, packaging the monthly food parcels at Tkiyet Um Ali’s warehouse and distributing them to Tkiyet Um Ali’s beneficiary families and other programs organized by Tkiyet Um Ali throughout the year, which in turn promotes the positive culture among employees.

