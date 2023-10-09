Amman, Jordan ­— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), recently announced their participation in MRO Europe 2023, the leading event in the region for the commercial aviation aftermarket. This event combines a senior-level conference and international exhibition, and it is scheduled to take place from October 17 to 19 in RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Joramco will be showcasing its extensive experience at booth No. 132 during the exhibition. Fraser Currie, the Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, will also be participating in the main conference of the event. He will be discussing the topic of understanding global influences on European MRO on October 17 from 2:15 PM to 2:50 PM.

Commenting on its participation, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer Fraser Currie said,” We are delighted to participate in this exhibition as it provides a valuable opportunity to connect with key representatives from leading companies in the industry. Additionally, it allows us to engage with representatives from renowned international companies in the industry, particularly in the European region. This provides an opportunity to showcase our company's latest achievements and future plans.”

The event will cover a wide range of topics aimed at enhancing and optimizing the industry. With over 450 solution providers exhibiting and attracting more than 9,000 attendees from various airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, and industry experts

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

