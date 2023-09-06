Amman, Jordan ­— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has announced that, in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Rania's birthday, it will be providing two scholarships at Joramco Academy. These scholarships are specifically designed for training and education programs in the field of maintenance, repair, and overhaul of commercial aircraft. The scholarships will be awarded to two deserving orphans who benefit from the services of the Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development.

Commenting on this regard, Joramco’s CEO, Fraser Currie, said” This initiative, which serves as a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty on her birthday, takes inspiration from her interests and priorities, with a special focus on the education sector. The initiative places particular emphasis on providing education to orphans, ensuring that they are on the right path to becoming self-reliant, active contributors to their society and country. And it aims to empower them to play their expected role in the development process”.

Currie explained that awarding the two scholarships is an extension of Joramco's commitment to making positive changes in the lives of various individuals, with a particular focus on youth groups. As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, the company utilizes various programs and initiatives to support and empower that segment. One of the most prominent programs is the “Soar Into Your Future” scholarship program, which not only gives back to the community but also creates more opportunities for young people. By actively participating in this program, it helps to reduce the unemployment rate among them.

In addition to the two grants, the beneficiaries will undergo a qualitative educational experience in the field of aircraft maintenance. This will be facilitated through a 4-year training program that is divided into two parts. The first part is academic and lasts for two years, while the second part is practical and extends for another two years. During the practical phase, students will undergo field training at Joramco's facilities located at Queen Alia International Airport. As is customary at the end of the training program, in recognition of the efforts of successful students who fulfill all the requirements, priority will be given to the two students to secure job opportunities with the company, after fulfilling the requirements of the program, should any become available after graduation.

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

