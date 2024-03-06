Amman, Jordan: Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), recently announced a new maintenance agreement with TUI, highlighting the ongoing and robust partnership between the two companies. This agreement ensures continued collaboration for the long term.

This agreement marks another milestone in their successful collaboration. As part of this new endeavor, the Amman-based MRO will perform heavy checks on five B787 aircraft. This development highlights the trust and confidence that TUI places in Joramco's expertise and confirms its commitment to providing superior maintenance services.

Commenting on the new agreement, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “We are thrilled to share our latest agreement with TUI for their B787 fleet. This partnership further solidifies our standing as a trusted global MRO provider known for delivering exceptional services. Our extensive experience in maintaining and repairing this aircraft has enabled us to offer our valued clients the same level of expertise and dedication. This collaboration is a testament to our strong and enduring partnership, and we couldn't be more confident in its success.”

With more than 60 years of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).