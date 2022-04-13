Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), announced a 5-year heavy maintenance agreement with Ryanair which will see the airline utilizing up to 6 heavy maintenance bay slots at its facility in Amman. Ryanair uses a mix of internal facilities and external suppliers to conduct its heavy maintenance and this agreement will ensure its requirements are more than met as it grows its fleet to over 600 aircraft over the coming years.

Commenting on the deal, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie said: “We are delighted that Ryanair has selected Joramco to be its trusted MRO provider as Ryanair grows its fleet. This long-term partnership is a result of Joramco’s world-class expertise and efficient services. This growth comes after completion of another successful winter season with Ryanair. This deal is a significant factor in our strategic growth and road map which is expected to see an increase in Joramco’s footprint.”

Speaking on the impact of this announcement, Ryanair’s Director of Operations, Neal McMahon, said: “Our 5-year growth plan will grow our fleet to over 600 aircraft and we are pleased to extend and enhance our agreement with Joramco who have been providing ad-hoc maintenance for our fleet for the past 3 years. This agreement will allow Ryanair to utilise up to 6 heavy maintenance slots, with aircraft coming in nose to tail for the next 5 winter seasons. Joramco is a long-established maintenance provider with state-of-the-art facilities and over 50 customers around the world. It has an excellent reputation for a quality service offering in the industry and we are pleased to be announcing this new and enhanced deal. This agreement will ensure that Ryanair has flexibility as to where it places its aircraft for the winter maintenance season.”

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, Russia and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

