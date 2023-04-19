Amman, Jordan: Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is excited to announce the expansion of its Academy to Ghana via a partnership with locally based Aerojet Aviation.

Joramco Academy is making strides in aircraft maintenance engineering training after obtaining its own EASA approval last year, as it is now launching its second site in Ghana. This initiative was launched after signing an agreement with Aerojet Aviation in June of last year, to support the establishment of the Aerojet Aviation Training Academy as part of a larger project prioritized by the Government of Ghana to make Kotoka International Airport the Aviation Hub of the Sub Region. The project led by Aerojet Aviation Limited, will see the establishment of a fully equipped, certified and staffed Independent MRO Centre in the respective country.

Commenting on the new site activation, Joramco Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie said, “Joramco Academy is proud to be among the few training institutions in the Middle East awarded an EASA accreditation. This approval allows the academy to offer a wide range of aircraft maintenance courses and qualifications which are internationally recognized. With this accreditation, Joramco Academy has expanded its operations by opening its first site outside of Jordan, while also exploring multiple other locations. This expansion further demonstrates our commitment to providing quality education and training in Jordan and beyond.”

Mr. Mazisi Parkes, Chief Executive Officer of Aerojet Aviation in Ghana said, “The approval of Aerojet Training Academy’s location in Accra Ghana as an EASA Certified Training Facility is a monumental shift for our region and the start of many firsts in our long-term vision for Africa. Until now, no opportunities have existed in our sub region to get the type of certified training that is internationally accepted to high standards such as EASA. We are thrilled to be leading the way in opening new doors for youth on this continent. This is a critical milestone in our process, as the training academy is integral to launching our EASA Part 145 certified MRO facility at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana. This step further consolidates our long-term relationship with Joramco who have been extremely supportive in the implementation of The Accra MRO Project as a whole.”

-Ends-

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, Russia, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Jormaco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy

About Aerojet

Aerojet Aviation was established in 2016 to address the lack of MRO capabilities in Africa. Since then, the company has worked tirelessly to put together a masterplan to achieve this objective. After several years of engaging and selling that vision and plan to stakeholders and aviation authorities, Aerojet is now developing its flagship Accra MRO Project at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana for the delivery of the first of its kind Aviation Centre of Excellence on the African continent. Expected to launch in early 2025, Aerojet will offer world class aviation training and technical support services from its facility and operate one of the most advanced Aircraft Maintenance Facilities in the world.