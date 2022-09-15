JLL will assist clients in achieving the prestigious WiredScore and SmartScore accreditations

Dubai, UAE: JLL, a leading professional services firm specialised in real estate, investment management, and development consultancy services, is strengthening its end-to-end sustainability offering in the Middle East with WiredScore. As a WiredScore Accredited Professional (AP), JLL will be able to assist its clients in attaining the prestigious WiredScore and SmartScore certifications for their buildings, further empowering them to realise their smart building and sustainability ambitions.

Setting the global standard for technology in the built environment, WiredScore and SmartScore are industry-leading certifications focused on helping to create best-in-class buildings that attract and retain tenants, meet high sustainability standards, and are future-proof.

With the region advancing at an accelerated pace towards achieving its net zero targets, the real estate industry needs to maintain and enhance its sustainability credentials, which has necessitated the convergence of the built and digital worlds. Smart building solutions are known to power a sustainable future rooted in their ability to monitor, manage, and optimise energy consumption using data and connectivity. Recognising this, JLL, in its new capacity as a trusted WiredScore expert in digital connectivity and smart technology, seeks to uncover real estate opportunities for organisations by aiding them in their efforts to meet high standards of sustainability for their developments while delivering exceptional user experiences, driving cost efficiency, and supporting futureproofing.

“With rising consumer consciousness and the pronounced need for climate action, the symbiotic relationship between smart building systems and sustainable businesses has never been clearer,” said Ben Jackson, Head of Project & Development Services for the Middle East & Africa. “As a company committed to leading the region's digital and sustainability aspirations, this new credential with WiredScore will allow us to better support our clients to design future-ready developments with sustainability and technology at its core, and also support them on the path to achieving certification for the existing buildings. Given our design, sustainability, and digital expertise, this was a natural progression to utilize smart building tools.”

This collaboration with WiredScore represents another significant step forward in JLL's ongoing efforts to collaborate with global organizations such as Ceres, the World Green Building Council (WGBC), local Green Building Councils, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) to drive climate action for sustainable real estate, healthy spaces for all people, and inclusive places for thriving communities.

-Ends-

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion in 2021, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce more than 98,000 as of December 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1050 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca and Johannesburg www.jll-mena.com.

Media contacts:

May Ong

JLL MEA

May.ong@jll.com

Nivine William | Nisha Celina

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | nisha.celina@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com | www.arabyouthsurvey.com