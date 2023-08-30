PHOTO
Etihad Airways has unveiled its revamped flight schedule and is celebrating by rolling out an exciting seasonal sale. Whether you're an Economy explorer or a Business aficionado, this is your chance to grab unbeatable deals to a plethora of destinations across Etihad's extended network.
Planning a family vacation or a quick getaway with friends, all guests booking tickets until 10 September can enjoy discounted fares to different destinations across Etihad’s network, for travel between 10 September 2023 and 21 March 2024*.
Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “With new destinations added to our network and increased frequencies to many of our popular destinations, we want to help our guests plan the perfect trip abroad, and what better way to do it than to offer discounted fares?”
Everyone flying on Etihad’s wide-body fleet will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Botim, Messenger, and WeChat to name a few.
Economy Sale Fares
|
ORIGIN
|
DESTINATION
|
FARES
|
CURRENCY
|
BAHRAIN
|
HEATHROW
|
229
|
BHD
|
BAHRAIN
|
FRANKFURT
|
209
|
BHD
|
BAHRAIN
|
NEW YORK
|
382
|
BHD
|
BAHRAIN
|
WASHINGTON
|
352
|
BHD
|
BAHRAIN
|
TOKYO
|
462
|
BHD
|
BAHRAIN
|
BANGKOK
|
166
|
BHD
|
MUSCAT
|
HEATHROW
|
245
|
OMR
|
MUSCAT
|
FRANKFURT
|
221
|
OMR
|
MUSCAT
|
NEW YORK
|
332
|
OMR
|
MUSCAT
|
WASHINGTON
|
387
|
OMR
|
MUSCAT
|
TOKYO
|
415
|
OMR
|
MUSCAT
|
BANGKOK
|
216
|
OMR
|
KUWAIT
|
HEATHROW
|
180
|
KWD
|
KUWAIT
|
FRANKFURT
|
146
|
KWD
|
KUWAIT
|
NEW YORK
|
234
|
KWD
|
KUWAIT
|
WASHINGTON
|
220
|
KWD
|
KUWAIT
|
TOKYO
|
343
|
KWD
|
KUWAIT
|
BANGKOK
|
141
|
KWD
|
DOHA
|
HEATHROW
|
2660
|
QAR
|
DOHA
|
FRANKFURT
|
2436
|
QAR
|
DOHA
|
NEW YORK
|
3406
|
QAR
|
DOHA
|
WASHINGTON
|
3300
|
QAR
|
DOHA
|
TOKYO
|
3555
|
QAR
|
DOHA
|
BANGKOK
|
2346
|
QAR
Business Sale Fares
|
ORIGIN
|
DESTINATION
|
FARES
|
CURRENCY
|
BAHRAIN
|
HEATHROW
|
921
|
BHD
|
BAHRAIN
|
FRANKFURT
|
992
|
BHD
|
BAHRAIN
|
NEW YORK
|
1513
|
BHD
|
BAHRAIN
|
WASHINGTON
|
1874
|
BHD
|
BAHRAIN
|
TOKYO
|
1800
|
BHD
|
BAHRAIN
|
BANGKOK
|
750
|
BHD
|
MUSCAT
|
HEATHROW
|
591
|
OMR
|
MUSCAT
|
FRANKFURT
|
629
|
OMR
|
MUSCAT
|
NEW YORK
|
875
|
OMR
|
MUSCAT
|
WASHINGTON
|
2158
|
OMR
|
MUSCAT
|
TOKYO
|
1632
|
OMR
|
MUSCAT
|
BANGKOK
|
710
|
OMR
|
KUWAIT
|
HEATHROW
|
494
|
KWD
|
KUWAIT
|
FRANKFURT
|
416
|
KWD
|
KUWAIT
|
NEW YORK
|
782
|
KWD
|
KUWAIT
|
WASHINGTON
|
817
|
KWD
|
KUWAIT
|
TOKYO
|
1473
|
KWD
|
KUWAIT
|
BANGKOK
|
462
|
KWD
|
DOHA
|
HEATHROW
|
10092
|
QAR
|
DOHA
|
FRANKFURT
|
8020
|
QAR
|
DOHA
|
NEW YORK
|
12580
|
QAR
|
DOHA
|
WASHINGTON
|
12795
|
QAR
|
DOHA
|
TOKYO
|
9420
|
QAR
|
DOHA
|
BANGKOK
|
7160
|
QAR
Find out more at etihad.com
*Terms and Conditions apply
