Etihad Airways has unveiled its revamped flight schedule and is celebrating by rolling out an exciting seasonal sale. Whether you're an Economy explorer or a Business aficionado, this is your chance to grab unbeatable deals to a plethora of destinations across Etihad's extended network.

Planning a family vacation or a quick getaway with friends, all guests booking tickets until 10 September can enjoy discounted fares to different destinations across Etihad’s network, for travel between 10 September 2023 and 21 March 2024*.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “With new destinations added to our network and increased frequencies to many of our popular destinations, we want to help our guests plan the perfect trip abroad, and what better way to do it than to offer discounted fares?”

Everyone flying on Etihad’s wide-body fleet will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Botim, Messenger, and WeChat to name a few.

Economy Sale Fares

ORIGIN

DESTINATION

FARES

CURRENCY

BAHRAIN

HEATHROW

229

BHD

BAHRAIN

FRANKFURT

209

BHD

BAHRAIN

NEW YORK

382

BHD

BAHRAIN

WASHINGTON

352

BHD

BAHRAIN

TOKYO

462

BHD

BAHRAIN

BANGKOK

166

BHD

MUSCAT

HEATHROW

245

OMR

MUSCAT

FRANKFURT

221

OMR

MUSCAT

NEW YORK

332

OMR

MUSCAT

WASHINGTON

387

OMR

MUSCAT

TOKYO

415

OMR

MUSCAT

BANGKOK

216

OMR

KUWAIT

HEATHROW

180

KWD

KUWAIT

FRANKFURT

146

KWD

KUWAIT

NEW YORK

234

KWD

KUWAIT

WASHINGTON

220

KWD

KUWAIT

TOKYO

343

KWD

KUWAIT

BANGKOK

141

KWD

DOHA

HEATHROW

2660

QAR

DOHA

FRANKFURT

2436

QAR

DOHA

NEW YORK

3406

QAR

DOHA

WASHINGTON

3300

QAR

DOHA

TOKYO

3555

QAR

DOHA

BANGKOK

2346

QAR

Business Sale Fares

ORIGIN

DESTINATION

FARES

CURRENCY

BAHRAIN

HEATHROW

921

BHD

BAHRAIN

FRANKFURT

992

BHD

BAHRAIN

NEW YORK

1513

BHD

BAHRAIN

WASHINGTON

1874

BHD

BAHRAIN

TOKYO

1800

BHD

BAHRAIN

BANGKOK

750

BHD

MUSCAT

HEATHROW

591

OMR

MUSCAT

FRANKFURT

629

OMR

MUSCAT

NEW YORK

875

OMR

MUSCAT

WASHINGTON

2158

OMR

MUSCAT

TOKYO

1632

OMR

MUSCAT

BANGKOK

710

OMR

KUWAIT

HEATHROW

494

KWD

KUWAIT

FRANKFURT

416

KWD

KUWAIT

NEW YORK

782

KWD

KUWAIT

WASHINGTON

817

KWD

KUWAIT

TOKYO

1473

KWD

KUWAIT

BANGKOK

462

KWD

DOHA

HEATHROW

10092

QAR

DOHA

FRANKFURT

8020

QAR

DOHA

NEW YORK

12580

QAR

DOHA

WASHINGTON

12795

QAR

DOHA

TOKYO

9420

QAR

DOHA

BANGKOK

7160

QAR

Find out more at etihad.com

*Terms and Conditions apply

-Ends-

For further details:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae