Etihad Airways has unveiled its revamped flight schedule and is celebrating by rolling out an exciting seasonal sale. Whether you're an Economy explorer or a Business aficionado, this is your chance to grab unbeatable deals to a plethora of destinations across Etihad's extended network.

Planning a family vacation or a quick getaway with friends, all guests booking tickets until 10 September can enjoy discounted fares to different destinations across Etihad’s network, for travel between 10 September 2023 and 21 March 2024*.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “With new destinations added to our network and increased frequencies to many of our popular destinations, we want to help our guests plan the perfect trip abroad, and what better way to do it than to offer discounted fares?”

Everyone flying on Etihad’s wide-body fleet will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Botim, Messenger, and WeChat to name a few.

Economy Sale Fares

ORIGIN DESTINATION FARES CURRENCY BAHRAIN HEATHROW 229 BHD BAHRAIN FRANKFURT 209 BHD BAHRAIN NEW YORK 382 BHD BAHRAIN WASHINGTON 352 BHD BAHRAIN TOKYO 462 BHD BAHRAIN BANGKOK 166 BHD MUSCAT HEATHROW 245 OMR MUSCAT FRANKFURT 221 OMR MUSCAT NEW YORK 332 OMR MUSCAT WASHINGTON 387 OMR MUSCAT TOKYO 415 OMR MUSCAT BANGKOK 216 OMR KUWAIT HEATHROW 180 KWD KUWAIT FRANKFURT 146 KWD KUWAIT NEW YORK 234 KWD KUWAIT WASHINGTON 220 KWD KUWAIT TOKYO 343 KWD KUWAIT BANGKOK 141 KWD DOHA HEATHROW 2660 QAR DOHA FRANKFURT 2436 QAR DOHA NEW YORK 3406 QAR DOHA WASHINGTON 3300 QAR DOHA TOKYO 3555 QAR DOHA BANGKOK 2346 QAR

Business Sale Fares

ORIGIN DESTINATION FARES CURRENCY BAHRAIN HEATHROW 921 BHD BAHRAIN FRANKFURT 992 BHD BAHRAIN NEW YORK 1513 BHD BAHRAIN WASHINGTON 1874 BHD BAHRAIN TOKYO 1800 BHD BAHRAIN BANGKOK 750 BHD MUSCAT HEATHROW 591 OMR MUSCAT FRANKFURT 629 OMR MUSCAT NEW YORK 875 OMR MUSCAT WASHINGTON 2158 OMR MUSCAT TOKYO 1632 OMR MUSCAT BANGKOK 710 OMR KUWAIT HEATHROW 494 KWD KUWAIT FRANKFURT 416 KWD KUWAIT NEW YORK 782 KWD KUWAIT WASHINGTON 817 KWD KUWAIT TOKYO 1473 KWD KUWAIT BANGKOK 462 KWD DOHA HEATHROW 10092 QAR DOHA FRANKFURT 8020 QAR DOHA NEW YORK 12580 QAR DOHA WASHINGTON 12795 QAR DOHA TOKYO 9420 QAR DOHA BANGKOK 7160 QAR

