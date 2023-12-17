Amman Jordan: - In a strong testament to their core beliefs, Jeeny’s team took a heartfelt step to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to social responsibility by organizing a compassionate initiative. Jeeny's dedicated team gathered at Tkiyet Um Ali, a renowned donation platform in Jordan, to pack essential food. The packed provisions are destined to reach the people in Gaza, serving as crucial humanitarian aid in a time of dire need.

The team's visit to Tkiyet Um Ali marked a moving moment as they immersed themselves in the noble cause of assisting those impacted by the hardship of living in a warzone. With fervor and empathy, the team diligently worked, pouring all their feelings of solidarity and humanity into each parcel.

"Participating in this humanitarian effort has been incredibly rewarding," shared Hammad Ehtesham, Jeeny's CEO. "Being able to extend a helping hand to individuals facing catastrophe in Gaza reinforces our belief in the power of collective goodwill and underscores the importance of solidarity during difficult times."

Jeeny expresses gratitude to all contributors whose generosity and support have made this endeavor possible. Their collective efforts embody the spirit of compassion and empathy, resonating deeply with the recipients and offering a beacon of light amidst their struggles.

As Jeeny's team prepares to send these essential provisions to Gaza, the company reiterates its dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and communities. They stand firm in their belief that every act of kindness, regardless of scale, contributes significantly to fostering a more compassionate and supportive world.

About Jeeny:

Jeeny is a prominent ride-hailing company dedicated to providing extraordinary mobility solutions through its user-friendly application. Designed to optimize movement, Jeeny upholds strict adherence to regulations and safety standards outlined by the Land Transport Regulatory Commission, prioritizing the safety of both users and drivers.