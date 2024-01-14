Sheikha Jawaher: Our initiative is a humble tribute to the generosity and morality that defines the Egyptian people.

Cairo: Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of UAE-based global non-profit The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), conducted a comprehensive tour of the Southern Hospital within the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Cairo. This state-of-the-art medical facility, aptly named the 'Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi Building' was meticulously renovated and upgraded with an AED 33 million contribution from TBHF.

During her visit, accompanied by a delegation from TBHF, Her Highness inspected the Surgery and Intensive Care departments, laboratories, clinics and patient rooms. Engaging with patients and their families, Sheikha Jawaher conveyed heartfelt wishes, emphasizing her understanding of their struggles, particularly those associated with the challenging journey of cancer treatment. Her Highness underscored the crucial importance of holistic support, encompassing emotional and financial aid, to empower individuals and families in their fight against cancer and mitigate its effects.

‘Our initiative is a humble tribute to Egypt’

Addressing patients, families and medical professionals, Her Highness expressed, “In Sharjah and the UAE, we consider ourselves part of a larger family, and Egypt holds a special place as our second home. As Arabs, we share a duty of fraternity and philanthropy. Egypt, with its rich history and contributions to science and culture, deserves our support. Our initiative is a humble tribute to the generosity and morality that defines the Egyptian people”.

Recognizing Egypt's historical role in fostering knowledge and arts, Her Highness emphasized, “What we are doing is a modest acknowledgment of Egypt's kindness, which has nurtured some of the brightest minds in the Arab world. Supporting healthcare development is our way of shouldering societal responsibilities, ensuring that healthcare, a fundamental right, reaches every individual. In the realm of cancer, a disease with profound physical and psychological impacts, we strive to alleviate the financial burdens associated with treatment.”

TBHF initiative boosts technical prowess & increases capacity of hospital’s cancer care system by 50%

Accompanying Her Highness during the visit, HE Mariam Al Hammadi, the Director-General of the Big Heart Foundation, along with the TBHF delegates, and was received by Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Moati, Dean of the National Cancer Institute, Dr. Rana Hamdy, Deputy Dean of the National Cancer Institute, along with several doctors and specialists.

They delved into the technical advancements introduced to the Southern Hospital through the upgradation process. Prof. Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Moati, Dean of the NCI, provided insights into the hospital’s efficiency in handling diverse medical cases and overcoming significant challenges. He praised the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi.

Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Moati highlighted, “The Southern Hospital at the NCI, post-rehabilitation, witnessed a remarkable 50% increase in capacity. This includes 132 fully-equipped beds, 18 intensive care and surgical care rooms, 2 dialysis rooms, 2 isolation rooms, and 6 state-of-the-art surgery rooms.”

Cutting-edge infrastructure and specialized departments

The Southern Hospital, housed within the 'Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi Building' at the NCI, spans 13 floors, covering 16,000 square meters. It boasts modern equipment, multi-specialty laboratories, and radiology rooms. The hospital's infrastructure includes 132 beds distributed from the third to the eighth floor, with the ninth and tenth floors dedicated to the Intensive Care department.

Featuring an inclusive ecosystem of laboratories and specialized departments, the Southern Hospital accommodates microbiology and chemistry laboratories, a Pre-PCR and Molecular Lab, CT and ultrasound departments, and a chemotherapy department for adults and children with 100 chairs. Additionally, the hospital ensures critical support through central air conditioning, power generation, and oxygen production.

The support donated by TBHF is the largest single donation received by NCI in its history and reinforces the extensive relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, where healthcare and medical assistance have been a priority.

Global humanitarian impact

Chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, TBHF stands as a global charity committed to leading sustainable humanitarian and developmental projects worldwide. With a keen focus on vital sectors such as healthcare, education and social services, TBHF has successfully executed numerous projects worldwide, prioritizing refugees, displaced individuals, victims of conflicts, crises and natural disasters, as well as remote rural areas requiring specialized support to uplift communities through local talents and capabilities.

Video link: During HH Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi visit to Cairo’s National Cancer Institute Hospital : https://we.tl/t-cEeRLu2EFS