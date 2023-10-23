Abu Dhabi: Representatives from leading Japanese universities and tertiary education institutions are currently visiting the United Arab Emirates in efforts to enrol some of the UAE’s brightest high school and university graduate students to continue their education in Japan. The institution will be participating in the UAE’s largest higher education event, NAJAH, and will be present at the event in Abu Dhabi held from 29 October – 1 November 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Five universities will be participating in person at the event:

The University of Tokyo

Nagoya University

Kyushu University

Sophia University

Nagoya University of Commerce and Business

Kyoto University of Advanced Science

Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University

The promotional drive is spearheaded by JICE (Japan International Cooperation Center), which has the goal of encouraging Emirati students to develop their academic acumen in Japan, and JICE will be hosting the Japan pavilion at NAJAH Abu Dhabi. Prospective students and their families will be able to meet with representatives in person from prestigious Japanese educational institutions.

Emirati students who have previously studied in Japan will also be present at the Japan Pavilion to offer hands-on information and details of their own experiences of studying in Japan, along with JICE Abu Dhabi Office staff members to offer consultation for prospective students and their families.

All seven participating universities at the Japan Pavilion not only provide undergraduate and postgraduate education in the Japanese language, but also offer courses in English, especially in fields that tend to be most popular among UAE students such as aeronautics and space engineering, renewable energy, environmental science, international relations, biotechnology, robotics, social welfare and commercial science.

Says Mr. Tokuya Kanamori, Manager Director, JICE Abu Dhabi Office: “Since the opening of the JICE Abu Dhabi office in 2013, JICE has been supporting Emirati youth to further their education in Japan, where many fields of study are available. Japan’s leading universities are keen to welcome the UAE’s brightest students. Currently 63 Emirati students are studying in Japan, and we hope to increase this number further.”

For more information about the Japan International Cooperation Center and further study in Japan please contact the JICE Abu Dhabi office, visit: www.jice.org/en, follow us on Instagram @jice_koho or call: 02 406 9704.

About the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE)

Ever since its establishment in 1977, Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) has supported the growth of human resources in partner countries. The purpose of its organization is to contribute to the development of the international community through investing in various activities which strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Japan and other countries. Following the JICE’s motto of ‘Share knowledge and experience. For our world. For the future.’ JICE will work together toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). JICE will constantly move forward by planning, proposing, and creating projects based upon the flexible mindset to respond to the social issues in changing society across the world.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Mr. Takao Yamamoto

Mr. Mazen Alibrahim

JICE Abu Dhabi PR Representative Office

C/- AVIAREPS FZ-LLC