Dubai, UAE – The wait is almost over! After a historic theatrical run, James Cameron’s global phenomenon “Avatar: The Way of Water” will debut June 7 on Disney+ and will include bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” debuted in theaters on December 16 and became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with nearly $2.32 billion at the box office. Nominated for numerous Academy Awards® including Best Picture, the film also set a new benchmark for visual effects. Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet. Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion. The screenplay is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, with story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is also available at all digital retailers including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and Movies Anywhere.

ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: @DisneyPlusMENA

Twitter: @DisneyPlusMENA

Instagram: @DisneyPlusMENA

Hashtag: #DisneyPlus