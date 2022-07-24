In a welcome news to the student community of Bahrain, Jain Group of Institutions (JGI) the parent company of Jain Deemed-to-be University and Jain International School from Bangalore, India has opened its information centre in the Kingdom, from where students can obtain admissions to various courses offered by the group in their various institutions from KG to Doctorate level.

The information centre will help students based in the Kingdom to obtain admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various disciplines at the university. The centre will also facilitate admissions to Jain International Residential School in Bengaluru, India.

The centre is located within Laurels Centre for Global Education in Mahooz. Speaking to the media, Jain Group of Institutions International Relations Head Santhosh Kumar Choudhary said the centre will cater to all students hoping to obtain admissions for various courses at the university. “Here at the centre, they will get to know more about the scholarships available, prerequisites and guidelines about obtaining admissions to various courses. “The centre also aims to widen the educational horizons of Indian, Bahraini and other expatriate students in the Kingdom.”

Laurels Centre Chief Executive Officer Adv Abdul Jaleel Abdulla said a great opportunity is now available for students in the Kingdom to pursue various courses offered by Jain Group through obtaining admissions to campus as well as online programs. “Admission process to the courses for the 2022 academic year has already begun at the centre,” he said, adding that Jain Group of Institutions has NAAC A++ rating, making it one of the best universities in India. “The centre offers an unparalleled chance for students to opt the prestigious courses offered by a prestigious university.”

