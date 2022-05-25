Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JAGGAER will extoll the importance of digital transformation while outlining their vision for the future of procurement through Autonomous Commerce when taking centre stage at the forthcoming Digital Supply Chain Show, in Dubai on Wednesday, 25 May.

In a keynote session, JAGGAER’s Global Vice President PreSales Consulting will outline the different stages of the procurement digitalisation journey and how organisations can move toward an intelligent ecosystem of networked buyers, suppliers and partners transforming the way goods are bought and sold via autonomous commerce.

Despite business leaders expecting a return to growth and expansion, a multitude of challenges still exist relating supply chain issues, inflation and talent acquisition. These factors are expected to impact the agenda for the remainder of 2022 as procurement continues to modernise and transform.

Speaking ahead of the event, Colavita said: “Autonomous Procurement, the vision of automating all routine tasks, flowing all data through a digital mind and getting strategic recommendations based on millions of data points, has been discussed for many years and is still the immediate future.

“However, with recent global changes and the increasing procurement and supply chain challenges businesses are facing, we look to the next step in the innovation journey to simplify the way we do business, and that is Autonomous Commerce.”

As part of JAGGAER’s new strategy for businesses in the Middle East, smart-match recommendations will align buyer needs with supplier capabilities, while autonomous execution will eliminate repetitive tasks.

Procurement teams have always faced the challenge of doing more with less, however, this intensified due to the pandemic and was further compounded by the hiring and retention challenges faced by private and public sector organisations.

As a result, organisations have had to re-strategise the way they procure goods which has led many to address issues surrounding more conventional linear supply chain models in favour of utilising digital supply networks to achieve greater visibility. Autonomous Commerce takes this to the next level by supporting companies to overcome challenges surrounding supply chain disruptions, material scarcity and the global talent shortage.

Hany Mosbeh, Vice President of Sales Middle East & Africa, JAGGAER, said: “We use the latest AI and machine learning technology to ensure buyers can capitalise on three key components: greater supply, more selection, and lower price.”

With over five million global suppliers on its Enterprise Commerce Network and US$500 billion worth of goods flowing through its network, JAGGAER provides enterprise buyers access to myriad sources of supply that are tightly aligned with their specific needs.

JAGGAER is the industry sponsor of the Digital Supply Chain Show and will focus on the company’s networked, intelligent, comprehensive and extensible credentials.

-Ends-

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

Media Contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com