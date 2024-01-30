According to a UN Women report1, women around the world get paid an average 23% less than man. At this rate, the report states, there will be no equal pay until the year 2069.



In the GCC, the gap increases to 54.8%, according to a study by Bayt.com2

Another 2023 report by the World Economic Forum3 predicts an even more dire timeline, estimating 131 years to reach full parity at the current rate of progress.

ItsHerWay.com – a UAE based female entrepreneurship platform that has over 3,000 members – has launched a new initiative to help raise awareness about the problem by inspiring women to speak up and bring attention to the issue.

Partnering with leading makeup influencer Sarah Sequeira, the team at ItsHerWay has released a makeup tutorial that begins like the popular ‘get ready with me’ trend, but eventually turns into a tutorial for using makeup to transform into a man with a full beard and moustache. The ultimate rug pull happens at the end, with the hard-hitting fact that over 1.6 billion women around the world would get paid more if they were men.

Women have been invited to take up the challenge using #MakeUpForThePay_Gap to speak up about the pay gap, and spark a conversation that could impact tangible change in companies and organisations across the region.

View the video and take the challenge here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSF1hSVMQ/

For more information about ItsHerWay, visit https://www.itsherway.com/

