Kuwait City, Kuwait: International Turnkey Systems (ITS), a global integrated information technology solutions and services provider Headquartered in Kuwait, announced as Exclusive Technology Sponsor of the 8th African Islamic Finance Summit held in Banjul Gambia on March 23rd.

The forum, which focused on the Islamic economy in the modern world and included interactive discussions on the development of Islamic banking and finance, digital banking, fintech, and innovations in Islamic banking, as well as financial services in the digital age, attracted more than 150 delegates including representatives of national banks, relevant ministries, and departments, the banking sector, as well as fintech communities from the region and across the globe.

Commenting on ITS sponsorship of the Forum, Group CEO, Esam Akheshnam, said: “ITS is delighted to be the Exclusive Technology Sponsor of this forum. “Technology is a key driver of growth in the Islamic banking industry with Fintech a great vehicle to reach the unbanked and support SMEs, towards sustainable economic growth through enhancing financial inclusion and economic diversification.”

He added: “There is huge potential for Islamic banks and financial services institutions in the digital age, however, the fast pace of change driven by emerging technology and an ever more empowered customer, means that banks are also navigating more challenges than ever before. From ensuring compliance in a dynamic regulatory environment to protecting organizational and customer data from growing cybersecurity threats to meeting the demand for seamless and intuitive online customer banking experiences, ITS, as the Global Digital Transformation Partner, is committed to empowering the Islamic Financial Services Industry with latest technologies and IT solutions to innovate and thrive in the digital economy.”

During the forum, Hany Ramadan, ITS Products Director, discussed the need for a robust IT infrastructure for banks and financial institutions to compete in the new banking landscape. “ITS has designed ETHIX NG, a digital core banking ecosystem that enhances organizational performance, drives innovation, and elevates the customer experience. ETHIX NG automates and digitizes business processes and moves banks from legacy systems towards a Digital enabled, Fintech enabled, Open Banking ready & Paperless environment.”

About ITS

Established in 1981, International Turnkey Systems K.S.C.C – (ITS) develops and delivers advanced technology software solutions for ﬁnancial institutions, government, and other private sector organizations across a wide array of industries, to support client's critical business functions. Headquartered in the State of Kuwait, with R&D facilities in Kuwait and Cairo and a presence throughout the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Russian Commonwealth (CIS), ITS brings expertise to all stages of the software development process and provides the support companies need to transition from legacy systems to new technologies. The company’s award-winning ﬂagship solutions package, ETHIX, supports the digital transformation of ﬁnancial institutions and is trusted by leading banks worldwide.

