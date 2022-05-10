Cairo: The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has announced a new call for applications for the Summer Internships Support Program, as part of its endeavors and initiatives dedicated to the student community.

The Summer Internships Support Program is tailored to train university students in the fields of electronics, embedded systems, and software development, in a setting of real work internship opportunities offered by IT companies, both local and multinational. The paid internships program aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry needs.

Additionally, the program helps undergraduates gain real exposure to working environments and career skills, providing them with a first hands-on experience. Students additionally benefit by applying the knowledge and the new skills they have acquired during their internship to future workplaces.

Furthermore, the program avails an opportunity for the ICT companies by helping them find the right candidates for their requirements. The beneficiary companies must be registered on ITIDA's database before the launch of the internship program.

The program targets students enrolled in faculties of Engineering and Computer Science in Egyptian universities, in their first, second, or third academic year and offers each trainee a stipend of EGP 500 per month, for up to two months.

Students are encouraged to apply to the program at a date no later than June 20th.

For more, visit this link: https://itida.gov.eg/English/Programs/Summer-Internships/Pages/default.aspx

-Ends-