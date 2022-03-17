MANAMA, BAHRAIN: – Shareholders of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. (Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market Trading Code: “ITHMR”), a Bahrain-based holding company, yesterday (ed note: 17/03/22) approved plans to sell some of the Company’s key assets in Bahrain to Al Salam Bank (Bahrain Bourse Trading Code "SALAM", Dubai Financial Market Trading Code "SALAM_BAH").

The assets include Ithmaar Holdings’ ownership stake in both BBK (Bahrain Bourse Trading Code: "BBK") and Solidarity Group Holding, one of the largest takaful groups globally and the parent of Solidarity Bahrain (Bahrain Bourse Trading Code: “SOLID”), as well as the consumer banking business of Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic bank and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding.

The plans were presented to Ithmaar Holding shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) that was held electronically through videoconferencing and chaired by the Chairman of the Ithmaar Holding Board of Directors, His Royal Highness Prince Amr Al Faisal. Other key participants in the EGM included representatives from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOICT), the Bahrain Bourse, and the Company’s statutory auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers.

When the plans are implemented, Ithmaar Holding will retain a well-diversified portfolio of international and local financial and other assets, which include banking businesses in Bahrain and Pakistan. Ithmaar Bank, which will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding, will continue as an innovative Islamic bank that is licensed and regulated by the CBB and exclusively focused on corporate banking and related services, particularly the fast- growing SME sector.

“The plans mark a key milestone in the transformation of the Group’s operations, in line with the strategic decisions taken by the shareholders in 2016,” said HRH Prince Amr. “When implemented, the plans will have realised a key component in Ithmaar Holding’s business model of investing, developing, nurturing, growing and then realising value for its shareholders,” he said.

The EGM followed the Company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was also held through videoconferencing the previous day (ed note: 16/03/22) and chaired by HRH Prince Amr. During the AGM, Ithmaar Holding shareholders approved the Company’s consolidated financial statements for 2021.

“We are pleased to report that, despite challenging market conditions and the lingering negative effects of the pandemic on the global economy, Ithmaar Holding concluded 2021 on a positive note, recording significant profits and setting the stage for a new era of growth,” said HRH Prince Amr.

“The total net profit attributable to equity holders for the year ended 31 December 2021 was US$38.60 million, a 193 percent increase compared to the net loss of US$41.72 million reported for 2020. The increase is mainly due to the growth in core income. As a result, Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the year ended 31 December 2021 was US Cents 1.33, compared to negative US Cents 1.43 for 2020,” he said.

“Ithmaar Holding’s total owners’ equity increased to US$37.76 million as at 31 December 2021, a 156 percent increase compared to US$14.76 million as at 31 December 2020,” said HRH Prince Amr. “The increase is mainly attributable to profits for the year,” he said.

“The Company’s success in 2021 would not have been possible without the unwavering support of multiple stakeholders, and I take this opportunity to thank our shareholders, the members of the Board of Directors and the Sharia Supervisory Board, the CBB, the MOITC, the Bahrain Bourse and the Dubai Financial Market, for their unwavering support,” said HRH Prince Amr. “I take this opportunity, also, to thank the Boards of the Directors, the management teams and the employees of our subsidiaries,” he said.

About Ithmaar Holding:

Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. (“Ithmaar Holding or Ithmaar”) is licensed as an investment firm and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and is listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market.

Ithmaar Holding owns two wholly-owned subsidiaries Ithmaar Bank B.S.C (closed) (Ithmaar Bank), an Islamic retail bank subsidiary which holds the core retail banking business, and IB Capital B.S.C. (closed) (IB Capital), an investment firm subsidiary, which holds investments and other non-core assets. The two subsidiaries are licensed and regulated by the CBB.

Ithmaar Bank provides a diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the financing and investment needs of individuals and institutions. Ithmaar also maintains a presence in overseas markets through its subsidiary, Faysal Bank Limited (Pakistan) and locally through Dilmunia Development Fund I L.P.

IB Capital maintains a presence in regional and overseas markets through its investments including in associated companies. These include Bahrain-based Ithmaar Development Company Limited, and Naseej.