Dubai, UAE; Italy is leading the charge in cultivating a sustainable digital economy, as the country proudly takes the spotlight as the only European nation represented at the Expand North Star 2023 at Dubai Harbour, Dubai. The Expand North Star, a global epicenter for industry leaders, innovators, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs to converge, unveil cutting-edge technologies and exchange groundbreaking ideas, offering defining moment in Italy's dynamic digital trade landscape.

The Italian Trade Agency pavilion represents 20 Italian startups with visionary solutions in blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR). Italy's presence is not only prominent but diverse, underscoring the nation's unwavering dedication to fostering international collaborations and fueling economic growth. Italian Trade Agency pioneering startups will capture the imagination with a wide spectrum of sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, Space Tech, Mobility, Immersive Tech, Healthcare, Fintech, Software Product, Construction Tech, Event Tech, and AdTech/MarTech. Their collective ambition? To lead the charge in developing a sustainable digital economy that embraces technological advances while ensuring a brighter, more eco-conscious future.

The Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, said “In Europe, Italy is spearheading transformative conversations; innovation and sustainable digital transformation is thriving amongst startups with the government making significant investment in the sector. Our presence at Expand North Star is a sign of our continued efforts to expose global audience to Italian businesses. We are represented with exceptional startups across diverse digital portfolio ready to connect with the global market.”

“Our involvement in Expand North Star is an indication of our strategic placement within the digital transformation landscape. Leading conversation in a sustainable economy gives us an opportunity to showcase innovative spirit of Italian businesses and their commitment to sustainability. I am confident that the Italian pavilion will be a great success and that our startups will be able to connect with potential investors and partners from all over the world." said Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE.

Visitors to the ITA pavilion can immerse themselves in an array of pioneering products and services from the participants who are revolutionizing the digital landscape.

Representing dynamic categories across sectors signifies the country's determination to steer the course of sustainable innovation, drive digital transformation, and pave the way for an eco-conscious future and the nation’s path towards sustainable innovation, digital transformation, and the shaping digital economy.

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate, and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support, and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome, and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates

