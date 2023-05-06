Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings are set to take place from 10-13 May 2023, in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the patronage of The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The theme for this year's event is "Partnerships to Fend off Crises," emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges faced by the Bank's 57 member countries.

The Annual Meetings, which will see the participation of delegates from IsDB Group’s 57 member countries, serve as a crucial platform for global leaders, policymakers, key stakeholders, and other influential figures to come together and discuss critical development issues.

The four-day event will comprise high-level plenary sessions, interactive discussions, technical symposiums, and sideline events covering a wide range of topics such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, health, education, women and youth empowerment, food security, climate change, and innovation. Member nations will have the opportunity to present their relevant development projects and initiatives to strengthen partnerships and create lasting valuable impacts.

This year's meetings will include the Private Sector Forum hosted by institutions within the IsDB Group including the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the International Islamic Corporation for Trade Financing (ITFC), and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD). The Forum aims to strengthen trade relations and encourage investment and trade opportunities among member nations.

It will also give member countries an opportunity to showcase their achievements and success stories. High-profile participants, including Ministers from IsDB Group's 57 member countries, senior government officials, heads of international organizations, high-caliber representatives from the private sector, as well as members from the academia and media, will be attending.

By providing an environment conducive to dialogue and cooperation, the events seek to help identify workable solutions to major global issues and, thereby, promote comprehensive, sustainable development in IsDB’s member countries.

The event encourages solid and lasting partnerships among member nations, driving positive change and facilitating economic and social progress.

Media professionals interested in registering for the Annual Meetings can visit the official website https://isdb-am.org/ to join in, enrich discussions and explore solutions for a better future.

About Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group

The IsDB Group consists of five entities, namely: the Islamic Development Bank, which currently holds a global AAA rating from the three main rating agencies of the world; the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) focusing on research and training issues; the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC); the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD); and the International Islamic Corporation for Trade Finance (ITFC).

With its main office established in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, nearly half a century ago, the Bank, currently, has Regional Hubs in ten of its member countries as well as a Center of Excellence located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. IsDB is one of the biggest South-South Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) of the world with a mission to enable its member countries to benefit from its wide range of socio-economic development services. By enabling countries to take ownership of their economic and social progress, IsDB Group works to help nations develop the infrastructure and mechanisms required to actualize and benefit from their potential. Presently, IsDB’s Realigned Strategy focuses on three overarching and interconnected objectives: (i) boosting recovery; (ii) tackling poverty and building resilience; and (iii) driving green economic growth.