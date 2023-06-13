Dubai UAE: The Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange Index (RSISX Index) decreased 8.7% in May owing mainly to the decrease in share prices of National Bank of Iraq (-16.7%) and Bank of Baghdad (-16.0% - the largest weight in the index), Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (-9.0%) and Baghdad Soft Drinks (-6.9%). These were partially offset by the increase in share prices of Kharkh Tour Amuzement City (+13.1%), Asiacell (+4.1%) and Al-Mansour Bank (+3.6%). Share prices of 7 out of 10 RSISX Index companies decreased during May.

The total trading volume of the ISX decreased 32% in May compared to April to USD25.2 million due to the decrease in cross-transactions that occurred during the month. Excluding the cross transactions, monthly trading volume showed an 11.9% increase compared to the previous month to USD11.6 mn in May.

The banking sector reported the highest share in trading volume at 68.8% in May, followed by the industry sector (12.4% share), telecom sector (8.8% share), agriculture sector (3.8% share), and services sector (3.3% share).

In May, International Islamic Bank announced its dividend distribution decision; accordingly, the bank will pay IQD0.035 per share, corresponding to a yield of 2.0% for investors.

15 companies’ share prices grew in May, 6 of which increased by more than 5.0%, while 3 increased by more than 10.0%. United Bank witnessed the largest surge in share prices by +16.7% during the month, followed by Iraqi Agricultural Products with a 14.8% monthly increase.

