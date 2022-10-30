Doha – Qatar: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) took part in the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), a leading tech festival for the Global-Asia Innovation Ecosystem, which ran from 25 to 28 October 2022 at the Resorts World Convention Centre, Singapore. IPA Qatar hosted a panel discussion and an interactive booth, in collaboration with QFZA and Media City, highlighting the central role of Qatari business and licensing platforms in supporting companies within the country’s growing business ecosystem.

Positioning Qatar as a destination of choice for global media and technology firms, IPA Qatar’s panel session titled ‘Qatar’s Journey to Becoming a Global Hub for Innovation, Media and Technology’ took a close look at different investment opportunities in the country. It also spotlighted Qatar’s development of a future-ready workforce as part of the 4th Industrial Revolution; the nationwide rollout of education and training programmes; and the supportive free zones and Media City (Qatar), which help create new avenues to accelerate business growth across all sectors.

Moderated by Reem Al-Kuwari, A/Head of Marketing, IPA Qatar, the panel featured Bader Al-Madhadi, Investment Promotion Lead, Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA); Tevfik Ergun, Head of Project Management & Evaluation, Media City; and Maryam Al-Malki, Senior Executive of Investor Relations, IPA Qatar.

Additionally, IPA Qatar’s booth at SWITCH, hosted in collaboration with QFZA and Media City, offered another connection point between international in-market experts and the Qatari delegation. It introduced the country’s technological and social transformation, and the resulting long-term investment opportunities. Qatar champions innovation, ranking as the 3rd more innovative country in the Arab world, according to the Global Innovation Index 2021.

Organised by Singapore Enterprise, a government agency championing business development, and supported by the National Research Foundation of Singapore (NRF), SWITCH is a global platform to catalyse and promote business and investment relations in key innovative industry sectors such as health and biomedical urban solutions; smart cities and urban solutions; trade and connectivity; and emerging sustainable technologies. In its 2022 edition, SWITCH drew participation from over 15,000 leaders, entrepreneurs, creators, accelerators, and investors, in addition to 247 Singaporean and international speakers.

