UAE: Al Busayra Delivery Services, a rapidly expanding Rider-as-a-Service company that offers hassle free last-mile delivery services to partners and customers in UAE has partnered with Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW), global technology company and Invexal for its customers to achieve smarter services with enhanced efficiencies. The partnership is powered by Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT.

The focus of Al Busayra Delivery Services, lies on timely, immaculate, reliable, hygienic & trackable delivery through presentable multi-lingual riders. Having attained the envisioned quality of services, the company aims to elevate its tracking, controlling and monitoring systems through a smart real time solution, that not only creates operational efficiencies but also maintains transparency with customers on their delivery systems.

Al Busayra have signed up with Invexal to co-create IoT enabled bespoke fleet management, tracking, and controlling solution with innovative features – backed by the wonders of preventive controls. “We at Al Busayra believe in embracing technological evolution to revamp our business and to help our customer attain maximal efficiency. We reckoned that the amalgamation of Invexal’s expertise and Software AG’s advanced technologies is the right combination for our ambitions”, said Zaheer Abbas, Managing Director, Al Busayra Delivery Services.

Invexal with their state-of-the-art Application Cloud are building Al Busayra’s digitally twinned fleet solution powered by Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT platform. “The powers of IoT are duly realized if the customers get a solution to their enterprise specific requirements – this is not something that off-the-shelf solutions can achieve today. We are employing our IoT proficiency to equip Al Busayra with a solution that exceeds their expectations. Incepting Al Busayra’s destined application on top of Cumulocity IoT makes our mission an easy one to accomplish”, expressed Rizwan Hassan, Managing Director, Invexal.

“Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT, has proven to be a catalyst in this development process with its easy-to-integrate, rapidly activatable and rich analytics powered platform.” Mr. Vlad Postelnicu, Director Alliances and Strategic Partnerships, Software AG explained, “In close collaboration with Invexal and Al Busayra, the solution will enhance the speed, agility and efficiencies of the customer’s services seeking to accelerate digitization efforts and enhancing customer journeys. The core of Cumulocity IoT is in the simplicity of adaptation without compromising the inherent potential of the technology. It is the platform through which we are redefining IoT rollout by making it swift, convenient and unimaginably powerful. This will enable a new level of dynamism that will be key to accelerating services at Al Busayra.”

Al Busayra, Invexal and Software AG will also jointly market this AI driven fleet management system to the massively growing logistics industry – in UAE and globally.

Invexal, a renowned IoT solutions company having proven track records of designing, developing and deploying customized end-to-end solutions, are strategic partners to Software AG’s Cumulocity, the world’s most powerful, robust and sophisticated IoT platform. Invexal and Software AG have won customer’s delight as their “SOLUTION TO EVERYTHING IOT” on numerous occasions.

About Al Busayra Delivery Services:

Al Busayra Delivery Services are a ‘rider-as-a-service’ company focused at providing a comprehensive logistics and transportation support system in the form of human resources and managed services to the small, medium and large-scale clients. Their services and offerings are tailor-made for organizations who have high demand for logistic support services. For further details, please visit https://al-busayradelivery.com.

About Invexal:

Invexal is a trusted advisor and partner when it comes to solving complex enterprise problems through Internet of Things (IoT) interventions. Through their partner eco-system, Invexal is able to deliver real business outcomes to enterprise customers & channel partners globally through end to end solutions powered by IoT & Artificial Intelligence (AI) – quickly and cost effectively. For further details, please visit https://invexal.com.

About Software AG

Software AG simplifies the connected world. Founded in 1969 it helps deliver the experiences that employees, partners and customers now expect. Its technology creates the digital backbone that integrates applications, devices, data and clouds; empowers streamlined processes; and connects “things” like sensors, devices and machines. It helps 10,000+ organizations to become a truly connected enterprise and make smarter decisions, faster. The company has more than 5,000 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €830 million. Its ambition is to exceed €1 billion of organic revenue in 2023.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com. And follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.