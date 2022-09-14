New York: Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced a new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at a ceremony held at SALT New York 2022.The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi, CEO of Investopia, and Mr. Anthony Scaramucci, Chairman of SALT, in the presence of H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, and H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED.

“Investopia’s main objective is to create a global ecosystem for investment,” said Minister Bin Touq Al Marri.” Through this partnership, Investopia and SALT will collaborate to bring together investors and business leaders from all over the world to discuss trends shaping the future of investment and identify investment opportunities in sectors that will define the economy in years to come.”

As strategic partners, SALT and Investopia will work together to organize a prestigious, invitation-only conference featuring the world’s leading investors, entrepreneurs and policy experts. The event will mark Investopia’s second annual conference and SALT’s second Middle East edition, following the success of SALT Abu Dhabi 2019. "We are thrilled to bring SALT back to the UAE, which is an important crossroads of capital and epicenter of innovation,” said Scaramucci. “The debut editions of both Investopia and SALT Middle East were transformational events, and we can’t wait to collaborate to host what will be one of the premier gatherings on the global calendar.”

The gathering will be hosted in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED said, “Against the backdrop of a continuously evolving global market, convening with international peers to tackle current trade and investment headwinds, assessing economic indicators and exchanging expertise and perspectives is of vital importance if we are to stay ahead and pre-empt for shifts in market trajectories. This is the basis behind creating Investopia, to be able to engage the views and case studies of various international jurisdictions and operations, and why we are seeking partners like SALT.”

Investopia’s first annual conference, which took place on the 28 March 2022 in Dubai during Expo 2020, successfully initiated strategic business dialogues across 12 vital economic sectors, such as education, renewable energy, supply chain, logistics, space, agri-tech, and healthcare.

-Ends-

About Investopia:

Investopia is a global platform designed to drive global investments, generate growth, accelerate innovation, and contribute to the prosperity of future generations. Investopia’s mandate is to position the UAE as the “leading catalyst” for advancing Future & Now Economies and understanding Future Investment Trends.

Investopia is supported by a number of local and global partners including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Crypto.com, BlackRock, Deloitte Middle East, Accenture Middle East, and Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

Initiated by the UAE Government, as one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’, aiming to build the best and most dynamic economy in the world, and held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy, Investopia aims to create a new ecosystem where world’s investment stakeholders work together to formulate innovative models for the future business environment and partnership patterns that will generate new investment opportunities.

About SALT:

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci and SkyBridge Capital. Its mission is to empower big ideas by connecting people and capital. SALT events, which take place in North America, Asia, the Middle East and Carribean, bring together the world's foremost investors, creators and thinkers for high-level collaboration and networking.