New York– Investcorp today announced that its Executive Chairman, Mohammed Alardhi, rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. AST) in honor of the public listing of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (Nasdaq: IVCB), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Investcorp, which completed its initial public offering on December 17, 2021.

“This ceremony, reflecting the launch of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I, represented an important milestone for us and signals how far we have grown the Investcorp platform since our founding in 1982,” said Mr. Alardhi. “Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I marks our entry into the SPAC market, and while this may be a new investment vehicle for us, the overall strategy fits our deal making heritage very well. Since our formation we have been stewards of capital for our clients with a focus in private equity and identifying, partnering with, and growing companies.”

The ceremony can be viewed at https://www.nasdaq.com/news-and-insights/nasdaq-stock-market-bell-ceremonies.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach. In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its Environmental, Social, and Governance (EGS) highlights for 2021 and specific initiatives the Firm implemented to meet its goals: https://www.investcorp.com/esg/

Investcorp has 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of December 31, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $40.4 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 460 people from 46 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I is a newly incorporated blank check company that was listed for public trading on Nasdaq on December 14, 2021 and is formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

