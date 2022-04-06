Bahrain – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, convened leading industry voices for an engaging day of panel discussions and fireside chats at its 2022 Alternatives Symposium in New York City on Tuesday, March 29. As the world emerges from the pandemic and faces new challenges and opportunities, Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp led the day by opening the conversation on “The Next Chapter” of alternatives investing and the emerging trends that are shaping private market investing.

This year’s panels covered a variety of themes including the emerging sectors of real estate in a post-pandemic world, digitalization and tech transformation innovations such as Web 3.0 and NFTs and increased capital market flows into sports and media assets, among other topics. These discussions were complemented by keynote conversations with Michael Corbat, Former Citi CEO, and Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz discussing macro topics within capital markets and the economy.

During his opening remarks, Investcorp’s Executive Chairman spoke about the importance of ensuring that “The Next Chapter” is one that turns what has been a tumultuous time in human history into a new age of opportunity that prioritizes human and economic agendas globally.

The events of the past two years and today’s current situation make it clear that while we face significant challenges on a global scale, these obstacles offer the possibilities for us to act as responsible global businesses,” said Mr. Alardhi. “At Investcorp, this is why we are increasing our focus on investing in sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure as we face challenges like the global health crisis and rising climates.”

Some additional speakers at the event included Bill Li, Director of Portfolio Completion Strategies, Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management; David Holmgren, CIO, Hartford HealthCare; John Roach, President, Resultant; Narry Singh, Managing Director, AlixPartners; Sam Wick, Head, UTA Ventures; Tina Byles Williams, CEO, CIO & Founder, Xponance; Todd Boehly, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Eldridge and more. The full agenda can be found here.

The event was held at Cipriani’s and convened over 200 guests in-person and virtually.

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach. In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) highlights for 2021 and specific initiatives the Firm implemented to meet its goals: https://www.investcorp.com/esg/

Investcorp has today 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of December 31, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $40.4 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 460 people from 46 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.