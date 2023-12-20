Investcorp Capital plc (the “Company” or “Investcorp Capital”), has confirmed the appointment of Arqaam Capital Limited (“Arqaam”) an advisor and a liquidity provider for its shares with immediate effect.

Established in 2007, Arqaam Capital is a financial services company, bringing regional and international product offerings to emerging markets. In its role as Advisor and Market Maker for Investcorp Capital, Arqaam will provide research and market intelligence to the Company, facilitate the Company’s earnings reporting, and act as a liquidity provider for Investcorp Capital.

ABOUT INVESTCORP CAPITAL PLC

Investcorp Capital is an alternative investment company that invests in private markets and provides capital financing services. It offers investors exposure to a global portfolio of investments across various asset classes, including those that have been and will continue to be carefully selected by Investcorp. Investcorp Capital covers strategies across corporate investments, global credit, real estate and strategic capital, to generate value and recurring income by receiving dividends, collecting rents, financing fees and interest.

Investcorp Capital was founded by Investcorp , a leading independent manager of alternative investments, with approximately $48 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive returns across multiple strategies, sectors and geographies.

Investcorp Capital is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ICAP”. For more information, please visit www.investcorp-capital.com.

