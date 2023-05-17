Bahrain - Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, announced that it has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Shandong Jianuo Electronics Co. Ltd. (“Jianuo”). Operating out of the Shandong Province and China’s Greater Bay Area, Jianuo is a leading provider of specialty premium components used in fast-growing high-end applications such as electric vehicles power management, battery charging infrastructure, solar and wind power generation, and 5G base station infrastructure.

Jianuo is well-positioned to benefit from the domestic and international drive for energy transition, decarbonization and increasing automation. It has become a highly regarded Research and Development and advanced manufacturing partner to a wide group of global providers of alternative energy solutions including in the US, Europe and Japan.

The acquisition represents a continuation of Investcorp’s strategy of investing in and scaling category-leading growth companies with deep engineering and technology know-how, particularly those with a strong sustainability mission.

Commenting on the acquisition, Hazem Ben-Gacem, Co-CEO of Investcorp, said: “The shift to a low-carbon economy will create entirely new industries and value chains within the next five to 15 years, and Jianuo is right at the heart of that evolving trend. This acquisition reflects our strategy of investing in innovative and growing mid-sized companies and offering investors high-quality alternative investment opportunities in future-focused industries that are key to the global energy transition efforts. This acquisition marks our first control buyout in China. Investcorp is pleased to partner with Jianuo and to leverage our long-standing global expertise in elevating family-run businesses into institutionally managed global players.”

Duncan Zheng, Head of Private Equity China at Investcorp, added: “We look forward to partnering with Jianuo’s founders, management and over 400 employees as we embark on the next phase of Jianuo’s growth journey. Jianuo is well-positioned to expand and deepen its strong relationships with leading global renewable energy players through its extensive R&D capabilities and proprietary manufacturing know-how in producing innovative specialty components.”

Wang Chuanli and Wang Chuanwei, Jianuo’s Co-Founders, said: “We are pleased to partner with Investcorp as we bring our family business into its next stage of corporate evolution. We remain committed to Jianuo and look forward to expanding its operations into new markets. Through Investcorp’s global platform, we will be able to better serve our existing and new customers in leading the alternative energy transition.”

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients, while creating long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.



We invest capital in our products and strategies, ensuring that interests are aligned with our investors and stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.



Today, Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.



For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.