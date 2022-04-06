Sharjah, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of “Majid Al Futtaim Properties” and Sharjah Holding, today announced the launch of Camelia, the final neighbourhood to be launched at Al Zahia. With 80 individual freehold land plots available, the release represents a superb opportunity for investors and owner-occupiers to create their ideal home in Sharjah’s premier gated community.

Delivering to burgeoning demand from buyers to build their own homes in line with their exact specifications in the emirate, freehold land plots at Camelia range from 2,800 to 8,700 square feet with prices starting at AED 750,000.

From young couples looking to build their first home together to larger families seeking a large villa that caters to a diverse set of lifestyle needs, Camelia has something for everyone. Land plots in the exclusive neighbourhood are zoned for different housing types, from townhouses to three, four and five-bedroom independent villas facilitating a diverse, inspiring, and aesthetically pleasing architectural landscape once the neighbourhood is completed.

Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Communities, comments, " Camelia represents a rare opportunity to build a lasting legacy within a mature gated community renowned for delivering an exceptional quality of life to everyone who lives, works and plays there. Representing the last opportunity to own a piece of Al Zahia, Camelia also caters to the scarcity of well-located land plots offering developed infrastructure and access to quality amenities.”

Offering ample opportunities for residents to lead an outdoor active lifestyle, Camelia features a lush landscaped park at its heart where residents can gather and connect with nature. The new neighbourhood also benefits from being a short walk away from Al Zahia’s many upscale amenities, including the luxurious Clubhouse with its two resort-style swimming pools, gymnasium and signature restaurant. Al Zahia’s private park, Sharjah’s largest communal green space, is also within walking distance, as is Uptown Al Zahia, a 7,500-sq-m pedestrian area offering multiple retail and F&B experiences, and City Centre Al Zahia, the largest mall in the Northern Emirates.

With Sharjah’s economic indicators showing remarkable growth and the residential real estate market booming, Camelia represents a robust proposition with the potential for significant returns for regional and international investors. The emirate’s recovery is predicted to continue on an upward trajectory, underpinned by a series of initiatives by Sharjah’s Executive Council to promote growth across the real estate sector, increase investor confidence, and facilitate advanced urban diversity.

In 2021, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (RERD) recorded the transaction values of AED 26.2 billion - the highest four years - reflecting a robust year-on-year growth rate of 64.9 per cent. Nearly 17,000 individuals traded in real estate in the emirate in 2021, representing a total of 77 nationalities; the total value of residential real estate investments by GCC nationals last year amounted to AED 20.6 billion, with an additional AED 5.6 billion invested by non-GCC nationals.

