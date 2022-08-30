Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Invest Bank P.S.C. announced today that it has signed the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a set of Principles offering guidance to business on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are informed by international labour and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

By signing the Women’s Empowerment Principles, Invest Bank commits to continue advancing gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community.

Invest Bank has undertaken various initiatives that contribute to women’s empowerment by enhancing their role in society, including them in decision-making and leadership positions and creating equal opportunities in the workplace.

Mr. Ahmad Mohamed Abu Eideh, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, commented: “We firmly believe that women have a key role to play in sustainable development and inclusive economic growth. We also believe diversity is a core strength and an important aspect of any workplace.”

“The advancement of women is part of Invest Bank’s objectives and strategy and is in line with the UAE government’s ongoing commitment to promote gender balance in all sectors”.

Mrs. Rehab Khalaf, Chief Human Capital Officer at Invest Bank, commented: “Inspiring and empowering women is very close to our hearts, and we always strive to create a balanced workplace. Diversity is critical to our success."

Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director, UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC said: “About 47% of women of working age participated in the labour market globally, compared to 74% of men – a gender gap that has remained relatively the same for decades. To bridge this gap, meaningful action and collaboration among all stakeholders including the private sector, as a key employer, is vital. By taking specific measures to increase the number of their women employees and promote equal work and leadership opportunities, The Invest Bank sets a great example for the private sector in the UAE, and we look forward to supporting all their efforts.”

About Invest Bank:

Invest Bank was established in 1975 as a public shareholding company, in the Emirate of Sharjah and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Since inception, the bank has made significant advances and has contributed to the economic development of Sharjah and the wider UAE. The bank has built a solid reputation and strong relationships with its loyal corporate and retail clients and continues to be their trusted bank of choice.

