Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi Investment Company (Invest AD), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), today announced the launch of Invest AD Global Asset Manager, the first company to obtain the Investment Fund Management activity license under the new regulations of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Invest AD Global Asset Manager is in the process of launching investment

products in alternative asset classes and equities, in partnership with leading global

asset managers.

‘As a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, we are pleased to be launching the first Investment Fund manager following the SCA’s new regulations,’ said Mohammad Behzad Saleemi the Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Investment Company.

‘The SCA’s new regulations are designed to revitalise the asset management industry in

the UAE, and we are committed to playing a leading role in this effort through our new

asset manager,’ he adds.

Invest AD Global Asset Manager aims to provide UAE investors access to sophisticated investment solutions specifically tailored to their investment needs. The company will also invest seed capital in its products, providing investors with additional comfort.

‘With Abu Dhabi Investment Company’s track record spanning over 45 years, we

believe that Invest AD Global Asset Manager is well-positioned to meet the growing

demand for superior investment solutions in the region,’ says Mr. Saleemi. ‘We are

committed to working alongside our clients to help them achieve their investment

targets.’

About Abu Dhabi Investment Company

Abu Dhabi Investment Company (Invest AD) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala

Investment Company. Founded in 1977, it is one of the region’s pioneering financial

services companies. We invest a substantial amount of our capital to seed new

products, and we partner with world-leading asset managers to offer our clients

bespoke investment solutions. Our government ownership enables us to tap into an

extensive global network across governments, business leaders, and regulators. This

gives our clients unique access to high-growth opportunities in our target markets that

are not available elsewhere.

For more information about Abu Dhabi Investment Company (Invest AD), please visit: www.investad.com.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.



Mubadala’s $276 billion (AED 1015 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com