Dubai, UAE: Address Downtown proudly announces the grand unveiling of its latest gem, The Garden – an enchanting indoor extension to the stunning Lobby Lounge. Nestled in the heart of Address Downtown, The Garden is a luxurious haven that seamlessly blends nature, relaxation, and indulgence, offering an unparalleled experience for guests seeking tranquillity and exquisite culinary delights.

Step into The Garden and be transported into a world of elegance and serenity. This newly renovated extension boasts a gardenia-inspired ambience and offers the most breathtaking panoramic views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. One of the unique highlights of this paradisical locale is the introduction of indoor hubbly bubbly, allowing aficionados and newcomers alike to enjoy traditional flavours in a delightful climate-controlled environment. With experts on hand to guide guests through a selection of premium flavours, The Garden ensures an authentic and soothing experience on every visit.

The Garden also features a chic and stylish bar, where expert mixologists concoct an array of handcrafted cocktails that cater to every taste. From timeless classics like the Aperol Spritz, Pisco Sour, Margarita, and Bloody Mary to innovative signatures like the Grape Smash, Moonlight Tariff, Desertini, and His Smokiness, there's a drink to enchant every palate. The stunning backdrop of the glittering Dubai skyline further elevates the experience, making every sip a moment to remember.

Culinary enthusiasts will also find themselves in gastronomic heaven at The Garden. The extensive international menu invites guests to embark on a culinary journey around the world. Boasting a wide range of taste sensations including sustainably sourced Smoked Salmon Salad, mouthwatering Maki Rolls, Organic Egg Benedict, irresistible Pizza and Pasta options, and succulent mains straight from the grill, the freshest seasonal ingredients come together in dishes that are sure to tantalise the taste buds of even the most discerning foodies.

Entering The Garden is a seamless transition from indoor comfort to outdoor bliss, as elegant sliding doors create a harmonious connection between the vibrant energy of the Lobby Lounge and the lush tranquillity of The Garden. The careful design ensures that guests can enjoy the serene ambience while still being connected to the lively atmosphere of the surrounding space.

With every detail meticulously designed to provide an oasis of relaxation, delectable cuisine, and breathtaking views, The Garden is a place where guests can escape the bustling city and immerse themselves in a world of utter enchantment.

Discover the magic of The Garden extension of the Lobby Lounge at Address Downtown as this must-visit destination is redefining elegance and indulgence in the heart of Dubai. Check out The Garden here and book your next visit today.

For reservations and more information, please contact +971 4 436 8888 or email dineatdowntown@addresshotels.com.

Time: Open every day from 7 am to 2 am

The Garden, Address Downtown, Dubai Price: Minimum spend of AED 150 from 7 am to 5 pm

Age policy: 21 years and older

Contact / Email: DineAtDowntown@addresshotels.com

For media inquiries, please contact Addressdowntown@Katchthis.com

