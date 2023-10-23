Boosting employer’s Duty of Care towards employee well-being can result in productivity gains and a more sustainable business operation.

UAE: International SOS, the world's leading health and security risk services company, organised an insightful event in Cairo, Egypt, titled ‘Evolving Workplace: Addressing Health and Well-being Risks’.

The event underlined the importance of ensuring good health and well-being of employees to boost productivity and efficiency amid risks caused by various factors, including changing climate and geopolitical pressures. This is in line with the goals of Egypt's Vision 2030, which places a strong emphasis on improving healthcare nationwide.

The event featured an impressive line-up of attendees, including international and Egyptian senior experts and professionals in the HSE as well as occupational health and well-being space. They addressed a range of critical workplace risks and challenges with an emphasis on fostering a safety culture in the working environment. In addition to equipping participants with knowledge and resources, the event facilitated discussions around numerous effective strategies to address these challenges as well as enhance employee health and well-being. It additionally explored ways to stay prepared for any emergency scenarios within a working environment.

Dr Nosa Aihie, Regional Medical Director Offshore and Medical Services for the Middle East at International SOS said: “At International SOS, we are dedicated to assisting companies in safeguarding their most important resource – employees. By organising this event, we aimed to draw attention to the significance of employer’s Duty of Care, with a particular focus on improving workplace health. This event was an ideal opportunity to showcase our extensive expertise in the field and shed light on the numerous challenges existing in workplaces today. Participants received an opportunity to network and gain knowledge from the professional experiences and practices of various experts from Egypt and other countries. Our objective aligns with Egypt’s vision to promote individual health and well-being by ensuring access to high-quality healthcare and medical services.”

The event hosted numerous activities – including a roundtable discussion and Q&A titled ‘Bridging Medical Solutions Globally - Addressing Factors Affecting Workforce Health,’ a panel session titled ‘Navigating Occupational Health Challenges,’ and a workshop under the theme ‘Workplace Health and Medical Emergency Preparedness’. The workshop's objective was to improve workplace emergency preparedness by providing participants with the opportunity to work in groups to resolve a variety of emergency scenarios. It also helped them learn about the strategies used to reduce casualties and safeguard employee safety, health, and well-being.

Workplaces face distinctive and evolving challenges in the present era, which is characterised by climate change, geopolitical shifts, and the growing cost of living. Through the event, International SOS aimed at addressing these challenges and designing efficient strategies for tackling these issues.

The Egyptian government has been actively fostering the development of the healthcare sector, particularly through enacting policies and initiatives aimed at improving the standard and accessibility of healthcare. By organising this pivotal event, International SOS aimed to support and contribute to the ambitious vision of the country.

-Ends-

About the International SOS Group of Companies

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and well-being solutions to fuel your growth and productivity.

In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, your organisation’s reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by 9,500 organisations, including the majority of the Fortune Global 500 as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. 13,000 multi-cultural

security, medical, logistics and digital experts stand by you to provide support & assistance from over 1,000 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days.

To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: www.internationalsos.com

For further information, please contact: