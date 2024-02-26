Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, was honored by the International District Energy Association in a special ceremony held during the ‘IDEA Campus Energy 2024’ conference, for its continuous cooperation with the IDEA for two decades and significant contributions in innovation, sustainability and advancing district cooling technologies in the Middle East and worldwide over the past two decades. The ‘IDEA Campus Energy 2024’ was held last week, under the slogan ‘Bridge of the Future’, in San Francisco, USA, with the participation of more than 1,200 professionals and entities from all over the world.

IDEA’s recognition was awarded to His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, who made exceptional efforts with his teamwork in leading the company and capitalizing on the support of its partners and shareholders to make a breakthrough in this vital, environmentally friendly industry and expand the scope of its positive gains in societal and economic sustainability. The recognition also honored the CEO’s endeavors to strengthening Empower’s position at the forefront of the district cooling industry worldwide.

The celebration reflected the strength of the 20-years’ strategic partnership between Empower and IDEA, and highlighted the significant advancements in the district cooling sector in the UAE and the Middle East over the past years. In addition to their efforts to advance innovation, sustainability and efficiency in the district cooling industry, Empower and IDEA have together succeeded in shaping a modern landscape for environmentally friendly cooling solutions in the Middle East, and addressing the unique challenges in the region.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “The bilateral collaboration between Empower and IDEA has contributed to the development of best practices in the district cooling industry, and driven investment in innovation, technologies and purposeful initiatives. This fruitful collaboration has not only advanced the standards of district cooling services provided by Empower, but has also contributed significantly to the growth and resilience of the entire district energy sector in the Middle East.”

Empower has actively promoted the district cooling industry on a global scale. The company hosted the international District Cooling conferences and events in Dubai, across the years 2014, 2016, and 2018. Additionally, Empower has provided support to the Latin American District Energy Conference (LATAM2023), held in Cartagena, Colombia. This international commitment was further extended when Empower co-hosted the District Cooling Summit 2023 with IDEA during COP28 in Dubai, alongside multiple international organizations. These various initiatives demonstrate Empower's dedication to fostering advancements in district cooling technology on a global platform.

