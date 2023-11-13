Dubai: With respondents across ten countries, the IET Green Skills Survey highlights the most vital skills needed by engineers in the fight against climate change and how engineering employers think they are currently performing in areas such as agility and resilience. It also examines the pipeline of skills coming through new entrants to industry and the areas of technology considered most important to meet net zero targets in each country.

This builds on the work the IET has done in the UAE and Oman, with previous regional skills surveys looking at the state of engineering skills in the region. Similar findings show that leadership and problem solving are skills that many engineering employers value but that can be missing in key areas of the business.

The survey’s global reach is broken down into the regions of Europe, MENA, APAC, and the Americas, facilitating insight into specific regions as well as demonstrating global parallels where skills gaps are felt most keenly everywhere.

The IET will bring the skills needs of engineers fighting climate change to industry leaders from around the globe, as the world descends on Dubai for the annual climate conference. To ensure the launch is fully accessible to industry, academia, and governments, it will take place outside the blue zone in Dubai. The event is designed to encourage discourse on the findings within local industry and pave the way for greater discussions, both in the UAE and wider arena, to help find ways to close skills gaps and ease the path to net zero for engineering organisations.

Hosted by Dr Gopichand Katragadda, IET President, the event will take the form of a panel discussion, with representatives from key industry organisations and academia. There will be a Q&A from the audience and media representatives and Dr Katragadda will be available for interview.

The survey results will launch globally on Friday, 8th December, to coincide with the COP28 Youth, Education and Skills thematic day and an official side event within the blue zone, co-hosted by the IET, IEEE, UNSDSN and Student Energy organisations.s

About Dr. Gopichand Katragadda

Dr. Gopichand Katragadda is the Founder and CEO of Myelin Foundry, an AI company with a vision to transform human experiences and industry outcomes. He is an Independent Director of Bosch India Limited and ICICI Securities. He is also a member of the NASSCOM governing council for the Centre of Excellence for Data Science & AI.

Until January 2019, Gopi was the Group Chief Technology Officer and Innovation Head of Tata Sons. At Tata Sons, he facilitated the development of pioneering products and services, strategic technology collaboration, and innovation across the $100 Billion Tata Group.

Previously, as the Chairman and Managing Director of GE India Technology Centre, he helped grow GE’s largest R&D Centre – the John F. Welch Technology Centre, to be amongst the world’s leaders in intellectual property generation.

Gopi is the past Chairman of the CII National Technology Committee and the CII Western Region Innovation Taskforce.

He is a GE Certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt. Gopi helped establish the Advanced Materials CoE at IIT-Madras and the Advanced Manufacturing CoE at IIT-Kharagpur.

He has framed the CII-Tata Communications Digital Transformation CoE. Gopi also set up and managed the ongoing Tata research collaborations with Harvard and Yale.

Gopi has authored a book on innovation titled “SMASH,” currently in its second edition. He has over 30 journal publications, five patents, several invited presentations, and citations of his research work.

Gopi holds a BE degree in Electronics Engineering from Bangalore University and MS, PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Iowa State University.

About the IET

We inspire, inform, and influence the global engineering community to engineer a better world.

We are a diverse home for engineering and technology intelligence throughout the world. This breadth and depth mean we are uniquely placed to help the sector progress society.

We want to build the profile of engineering and technology to change outdated perceptions and tackle the skills gap. This includes encouraging more women to become engineers and growing the number of engineering apprentices.

Interview opportunities are available with our spokespeople from a range of engineering and technology disciplines including cyber-security, energy, engineering skills, innovation, manufacturing, technology, transport, and diversity in engineering.

For more information, visit theiet.org

theiet.org Follow the IET on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Tabz Anwar – Tabz@auroratheagency.com