Dubai, UAE: InSinkErator, a business unit of Emerson and a manufacturer of food waste disposal solutions and Tawazon Platform, an incubator dedicated to promoting balance in all aspects of life, have formed a partnership to create a more balanced and sustainable world.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mohamed Karam, Senior Business Development Manager Middle East and Africa at InSinkErator, said: “A unilateral approach hinders progress and obstructs development when it comes to achieving greater balance and sustainability. We are delighted to cooperate with Tawazon platform, which since its launch has gained significant attention. We are confident that this agreement will support our shared sustainability goals.”

From her part, Hanane Benkhallouk Co- founder of Tawazon said: “We are delighted to collaborate with InSinkErator, one of the largest companies to provide environmental solutions for disposing of food waste without the need for landfills, which is a major source of gas emissions and global warming. We are closely aligned with Emerson’s goal and Purpose to drive innovation and provide solutions that contribute to healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable world.”

She added: “We look forward, through this partnership, to strengthen our contribution to create a more balanced planet. We call on everyone in society to collaborate and adopt responsible environmental practices to preserve and save the planet.”

Tawazon platform, which was launched in December 2021, at Expo 2020, is an incubator dedicated to promoting balance in all aspects of life by creating safe spaces where individuals explore and exchange ideas and initiatives that contribute to creating a more balanced world for everyone.

Launched on December 20, 2021, at a special event at Expo 2020, Tawazon is an incubator dedicated to promoting balance in all aspects of life by creating safe spaces where individuals explore and exchange ideas to participate in initiatives that contribute to creating a more balanced world for all. The platform aims to incubate individuals who can make a balance between work, community, and environment. The project organizers believe that balance begins with the individual and requires a great deal of individual effort and community cooperation, especially that we live in an unbalanced world.

