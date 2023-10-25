Dubai, UAE - October 2023 - Stella Stays, the UAE proptech start-up renowned for its disruptive approach to flexible rentals, proudly announces the grand opening of its branded residences in the heart of Baker Street, London. Expanding its real estate portfolio to its seventh market, Stella Stays reaffirms its commitment to redefining global rental experiences. With a presence in markets including UAE, KSA, Turkey, Bahrain, Egypt, the UK, and Canada, Stella Stays boasts a masterfully curated portfolio of tech-enabled branded residences.

These newly unveiled apartments located at 98 Baker Street, London, epitomize Stella Stays' vision of interior design excellence, embodying the company’s "Show up and Start Living" concept. Nestled in the prestigious Marylebone neighborhood of London, these luxury one and two-bedroom units deliver an unparalleled, tech-infused living experience. Conveniently situated just a brief four-minute stroll from Baker Street Station, Stella Stays Baker Street residences offer immediate access to Central London, including iconic neighborhoods like Mayfair, Regent Street, Soho, and Camden. Marylebone, a bastion of elegance in the capital, grants privileged proximity to two of London's renowned Royal Parks - Regent's Park and Hyde Park.

The apartments emanate an ambience of refined comfort through their carefully curated interiors. Every detail has been thoughtfully selected, from the warmth of heated herringbone wood floors to the intricate stone tiling and sophisticated brass finishes. The kitchens, blending style and functionality seamlessly, feature sleek countertops and ambient lighting. Bedrooms offer luxurious built-in wardrobes, while beautifully tiled bathrooms provide a striking visual contrast within the space.

The open-concept layout showcases a masterclass in space optimization, with strategically positioned windows welcoming abundant natural light while safeguarding residents' privacy.

Stellar space utilization, a hallmark of urban living, has been artfully executed by Stella Stays' in-house design team. The living spaces are adorned with cool greys, subtle earthy tones, and accents of wood and marble. This blend exudes luxury while creating a comfortable retreat from London's ever-changing climate. Bedrooms maintain an airy ambience with delicate fabrics that promote tranquility and relaxation. The incorporation of natural elements, such as indoor plants, pays homage to the surrounding parks and seamlessly blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living. The earthy tones foster an environment conducive to creativity and productivity throughout one's stay.

What sets Stella Stays apart is its cutting-edge, in-house technology platform that underpins efficient operations and a truly modern guest experience. Residents can use the Stella Stays app to streamline the entire process, from booking to payment and ID submission, making it hassle-free and convenient. Integrated smart home devices, including personalized access codes for smart door locks, enhance security and tailor each stay to the individual, ushering in an innovative era of technology for a seamless and contemporary living experience.

Mohannad Zikra, CEO and Co-Founder of Stella Stays, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s London expansion, stating, "The harmonious blend of interior elements and design at Stella Stays Baker Street culminates in an exceptional living experience within one of London's most desirable neighborhoods. Each detail has been carefully woven together to create an interior space that not only speaks to comfort and style but also encapsulates the essence of city living at its finest.”

As the recipient of the esteemed 2023 Entrepreneur E-Business Awards for "The Most Innovative E-Solution of The Year," Stella Stays continues to redefine flexible rentals by placing technology and inclusive interior design excellence at its core. Stella Stays Baker Street caters to the modern audience, including tech-savvy residents, business travelers, and tourists, setting a new benchmark for flexible living in the city of London and globally.

About Stella Stays

Stella Stays is a prop-tech start-up with a mission to reinvent rental globally and a vision to create the future of living, where people can show up in a city and instantly start their lives, work, adventures and cultural experiences with like-minded people.

The company is reimagining the global rental and living experience through their portfolio of tech-enabled branded residences that offer residents & guests a community-driven lifestyle, modern amenities such as co-working spaces, and the flexibility to live, work, travel anywhere.

Established in 2019, Stella Stays is present and growing rapidly in major cities across the Middle East, Europe and North America. The company’s proprietary technology empowers unmatched efficiency across real estate supply growth, interior design, pricing, economics, bookings, guest service, and property management.

Stella Stays is the winner of:

2023 Entrepreneur.com E-Business Awards for “The Most Innovative E-Solution of The Year”

2023 Gulf Business Awards for “Proptech Company of The Year”

2021 Stevie Awards for the “Most Innovative Tech Start-up of the Year” and “Innovative Achievement in Sales” for its technology and revenue generation strategy respectively.

