Dubai, United Arab Emirates: INJAZ UAE, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, the world’s largest non-profit business education organization, in partnership with Citi UAE, recently organized an Innovation Day Camp at Dubai International School, Al Quoz on the occasion of International Women’s Day.



The innovation camp exemplifies the year-round efforts of INJAZ UAE and Citi to empower women, a mission that supports the theme of International Women’s Day 2022: #BreakTheBias.

The camp hosted 50 female students for an exciting one-day workshop to find the most innovative solution to a business challenge through various exercises using critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Guided by Citi UAE mentors, the camp has expanded students’ horizons, introducing entrepreneurship in a fun and engaging manner.



A panel discussion was also hosted during this event under the topic of “Women Empowerment Within the Financial Services Sector” recalling on major achievements in the banking sector to break biases around women’s access to senior leadership positions in the industry.



Elissar Farah Antonios, MENA Cluster Head & CEO, Citigroup, UAE and INJAZ UAE Chairperson, said of the initiative: “Citi is committed to actively and intentionally challenging the norms of the financial services industry and the communities in which we operate to create a more inclusive society. By combining our philanthropy, business capabilities and corporate voice, we can ignite positive social change for women and fully embraces the diversity of the communities we serve. In a global context marked by resilience and change, it becomes imperative for young female students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset through a real immersive experience and enhance their financial and business knowledge to upskill and thrive.”

The Innovation Camp is an intense experience for students and it’s one of INJAZ UAE’s key programmes, covering a range of skills from tool use through to creative thinking. The programme also provides guidance on team building, teaching student groups to leverage individual strengths while developing interpersonal skills.



Razan Bashiti, Chief Executive Officer, INJAZ UAE, commented: “At INJAZ UAE we strive to fuel the entrepreneurial spirits of the next generation. Citi has been a strategic partner to INJAZ UAE for many years, and fully supports our mission to empower youth to own their economic success. It is an honour to continue to uplift and empower students of the UAE, driving their potential and celebrating their successes.”



Over the 2020-2021 academic year, the Citi Foundation continued their ongoing partnership with INJAZ as part of a global grant with JA Worldwide, a comprehensive suite of programs including Company Program, Steer Your Career and Innovation Camp. Over the past 15 years, Citi volunteers have joined INJAZ's network to provide a mixture of high-impact, one-day sessions and long-term mentorship for student companies to 11,092 students in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the UAE. Additionally, the Citi Foundation sponsors the Citi Client Focus Award at INJAZ Al-Arab’s Young Entrepreneurship Celebration focusing on the Customer Service business element.[1]



Through similar programmes and sessions across the UAE, INJAZ UAE continues to empower young people by providing them with the knowledge and skills they need to make smart academic and economic choices. INJAZ Al-Arab aims at ensuring that 60% of its targeted audience are females.[2] INJAZ UAE has trained over 60,000 students in the UAE since inception in 2005 and over 200 students have been impacted under the Citigroup grant on an annual basis.