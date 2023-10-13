Dubai, UAE: Ingram Micro, a leading global technology and supply chain services provider, today announced a distribution agreement with Supermicro, a total IT solution provider for cloud, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), storage, and 5G/edge.

This collaboration authorizes Ingram Micro to distribute Supermicro's selection of high-quality hardware for fully application-optimized server, storage, embedded/IoT, and workstation solutions across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, Senegal, and Nigeria.

Dr. Ali Baghdadi, SVP & Chief Country Executive – MEA, Ingram Micro, commented, "We are thrilled to announce our new alliance with Supermicro. This collaboration emphasizes our unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding solutions to clients. Supermicro's infrastructure products can help improve performance and utilization while reducing costs and expediting digital transformation for enterprises.”

“Supermicro is excited to collaborate with Ingram Micro to develop and deliver application-optimized server and storage systems in the Middle East and Africa,” said Don Clegg, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Supermicro. “With Ingram Micro’s strong regional presence, coupled with Supermicro’s time-to-market advantage, customers can expect to achieve higher system performance and lower TCO.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore Supermicro's product portfolio at Ingram Micro Stand A1, Hall 2, at the GITEX EXPO this month. For more information, please get in touch with Razan Alsharane at Razan.Alsharane@ingrammicro.com.

