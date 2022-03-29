Manama: Infracorp, a pioneer in sustainable infrastructure, has signed with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the region's premiere training and development provider, to launch the Sustainable Development Programme next May for university graduates, which includes on-the-job training in the fields of investment and developing sustainable infrastructure assets and environment.

The programme will include theoretical and practical training delivered by experts and practitioners in the field, and will be available to fresh university graduates from Bahraini or international universities, in addition to BIBF students.

The programme, which aims to contribute to achieving Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 by developing young sustainability leaders to support the integration of ​​sustainability into the Kingdom’s various sectors while also contributing to Infracorp’s sustainability projects and initiatives, will create a skilled workforce for sustaining the country’s infrastructure and real estate sectors to meet the needs of local and regional markets.

The programme will include a set of lectures, workshops and various practical applications that include various topics in sustainability, such as Teamwork and Collaboration, Sustainable Development Mindset, Sustainability Framework, Sustainability Applications in Banks and Real Estate Development, Project Management, Zero Neutrality and Circular Economy, Technological Changes and Sustainability, and Sustainable Solutions for Organizations. The programme will end with a hackathon to identify candidates for training opportunities within Infracorp.

This programme stems from the BIBF’s belief in the importance of partnering with various local and international institutions to integrate the theoretical knowledge of graduates with practical application, through providing them with real training opportunities in the best and largest institutions operating in various sectors.

The opportunity will be available to all university graduates, where universities will be nominating their students, that will undergo specific assessments by the BIBF to select the best-fit candidates.

For more information about the programme and to register, please visit bibf.com/infracorp-sustainability/ or send an email to sustainability@bibf.com for more information.

About Infracorp

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialized in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of 1.1 billion US Dollars. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly US$3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the Gulf, North Africa and South Asia which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure. Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem. The company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh

About BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region and is affiliated with the Central Bank of Bahrain. The Institute plays a vital role in training and developing human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Gulf region, and the Middle East and North Africa.

The Institute is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner of many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment and training in:

Banking and financial services,

Islamic banking,

Executive development,

Accounting and finance,

Academic studies,

Leadership and management,

Supply chain management,

Insurance,

Digital transformation and project management;

Which leads to integrated solutions for the business sector.

