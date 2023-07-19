Dubai, UAE: Mahzooz has once again proven to be a game-changer for many expats living in the UAE and abroad. This time, the Mahzooz effect touched the life of a lucky Indian expat, Aijaz, who won last week’s guaranteed raffle draw prize of AED 1,000,000 and became the draw’s 52nd millionaire.

Aijaz, a 49-year-old United Arab Emirates resident who heads the distribution department at a private company, has been participating in Mahzooz since its launch in November 2020. Last Saturday, Aijaz was in Abu Dhabi visiting his sister, so he missed the live draw, but during his late-night email check after coming back home, he found a congratulatory email from Mahzooz announcing the life changing news. Having initially expected a smaller prize, Aijaz was shocked and delighted to learn he had won AED 1,000,000.

“Quite frankly, I was shocked. In order to comprehend the email, I had to read it two to three times. I also checked my Mahzooz account to see what my credit amount was. The next day, I received a call from Mahzooz, which confirmed my big win," recounts an overjoyed Aijaz.

Aijaz, a family man with a wife and three children aged 21, 17, and 14, has inspired hundreds of individuals in his private circle to try their luck over the years. He intends to use his winnings to fund his daughter's higher education as well as his aunt's cancer treatment and therapy for his mother-in-law, who is in a coma at an Indian hospital.

On Saturday, 15 July 2023, an entirely new batch of 1,402 winners were awarded a total of AED 540,000 in prize money. While the top prize of AED 20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 42 participants matched four of the following five numbers: 3, 7, 22, 30, 31, and shared the second prize of AED 200,000, earning AED 4,762 each. 1,360 other winners matched three out of five numbers and got AED 250 each.

For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

For more information on Mahzooz, prizes, winners, rules, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, please visit www.mahzooz.ae, download our app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or follow @MyMahzooz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

