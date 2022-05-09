AMMAN - The Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions has approved the inclusion of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) in the Jordanian National Qualifications Framework (NQF) without any observations. The decision was taken at the Commission's session headed by its Chairman Dr. Dhafer Al-Sarayrah.

A specialized committee from the accreditation body had already verified, in several stages, TAGUCI’s compliance with the national framework standards and their proper implementation.

TAGUCI Dean, Dr. Naser Al-Nsor, stated that the NQF is a significant reference for developing academic programs and study plans, as well as enhancing the education quality and outputs to meet current and future needs of the labor market.

He stressed that the inclusion of TAGUCI’s programs in the National Qualification Framework constitutes a great motivation to introduce programs that keep pace with the rapidly changing technological advancements and to satisfy the needs of the labor market of future professions and disciplines.

In this context, TAGUCI organized several workshops to effectively implement the requirements of the National Framework and quality standards of academic programs, targeting its faculty members and management cadres. TAGUCI continues to enhance the principles of competitiveness among its graduates in local, regional, and global labor markets.

The National Framework contributes to promoting integration between different educational systems and sectors, and identifying minimum requirements for scientific qualifications at the national level by determining learning outcomes for each qualification for all levels of education, professional and technical training.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is a University College specialized in applied business and information technology. It is an independent educational institution accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education, the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions, the membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA).

-Ends-

For more information about TAGUCI, please visit: www.taguci.edu.jo , or contact: 0797227151/ (06) 5509222.