DOHA, Qatar – IN-Q Enterprises (IN-Q), the commercial arm of Qatar Museums (QM), received four awards, during the prestigious inaugural Qatar Tourism Awards, for its renowned F&B outlets and culturally immersive gift shops. The ceremony, held at Raffles Doha was graced by the esteemed presence of His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Ms. Basmah Al Mayman, Regional Director of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

In a collaborative effort with UNWTO, the Qatar Tourism Awards aimed to recognize and celebrate businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer service delivery, showcasing their remarkable contributions to the tourism industry.

IDAM at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) claimed the coveted Outstanding Service Excellence Award in the Fine Dining Category. Café #999 at the Fire Station and MIA Café both clinched the same accolade under the Café Category underscoring their commitment to providing memorable experiences in their artful settings and offers.

IN-Q Gift Shop across all of QM’s locations, wins the Outstanding Service Excellence Award in the Retail and Local Shops category. This is a testament to its dedication in offering an elevated gifting experience through its distinctive and memorable merchandise.

Kirstin Mearns, Chief Executive Officer of IN-Q, expressed her gratitude, stating, “Within such esteemed company, it is truly an honour to have received such prestigious awards for our restaurant, cafes, and retail shops. The Qatar Tourism awards represent our testament to unwavering service excellence across all our operations and is truly reflective of the dedication and expertise of our exceptional teams.” She continued, “With this recognition comes responsibility, and we are determined to exceed what we have achieved and continue to elevate our offerings to enhance both local pride and, of course, the overall tourism experience in Qatar.”

The Qatar Tourism Awards serve as a beacon, highlighting IN-Q’s relentless pursuit of service excellence.

About IN-Q ENTERPRISES

IN-Q Enterprises WLL (IN-Q) is the commercial arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Museums (QM), trading primarily in the retail and food & beverage/hospitality sectors.

Since our establishment in 2015, IN-Q has created a reputation for quality, exclusivity, authenticity, and creativity in everything that we do – themes inspired by the mission of QM.

IN-Q is a key stakeholder behind QM's delivery of its commitment to instigate Qatar’s future generation of arts, heritage, and museum professionals by nurturing creative talent and creating commercial opportunities for young artists, designers and entrepreneurs.

We engage QM's audiences through merchandise, publications and our e-shop, and provide authentic food & beverage and retail experiences through diverse operations, which include:

F&B

IDAM by Alain Ducasse at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

MIA Café, MIA Park café, kiosks and food trucks

Jiwan Restaurant at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ)

Café 875 and other kiosks at NMoQ

Desert Rose Café at NMoQ

Café #999 at the Fire Station

Naua and 3-2-1 Café at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM)

Profiles Café at M7

Ralph’s Coffee at Place Vendome

RETAIL

MIA Gift Shop

NMoQ Gift shop

3-2-1 QOSM Gift Shop

Mathaf Gift Shop

Cass Art Qatar Shop

Exhibitions’ pop up stores at M7, Fire Station and QM Galleries

QM and 3-2-1 QOSM kiosks at Doha Festival City (DFC) and MIA park

IN-Q Online

Cass Art Qatar Online (Coming Soon)

We also deliver innovative catering experiences through IN-Q Catering and facilitate venue hire for events hosted at the museums and heritage sites in the following locations:

MIA

NMoQ

3-2-1 QOSM

M7

Fire Station

Mathaf

Al Zubarah Fort

Barzan Towers

QM Gallery - Katara

IN-Q provides manpower services under its Manpower Contracting function to its primary client and parent organisation, QM.

About Qatar Museums

Qatar Museums (QM), the nation's preeminent institution for art and culture, provides authentic and inspiring cultural experiences through a growing network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes. QM preserves, restores, and expands the nation's cultural offerings and historical sites, sharing art and culture from Qatar, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region with the world and enriching the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and led by its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, QM has made Qatar a vibrant centre for the arts, culture, and education in the Middle East and beyond. QM is integral to the goal of developing an innovative, diverse, and progressive nation, bringing people together to ignite new thinking, spark critical cultural conversations, educate and encourage environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, and amplify the voices of Qatar's people. Since its founding in 2005, QM has overseen the Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM

Gallery Katara and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. Future museums include Dadu, Children's

Museum of Qatar, Qatar Auto Museum, Art Mill Museum and the Lusail Museum.

Through its newly created Creative Hub, QM also initiates and supports projects—such as the Fire Station Artist in Residence, the Tasweer Qatar Photo Festival, the creative hub for innovation, fashion and design M7, and Liwan Design Studios and Labs —that nurture artistic talent and create opportunities to build a strong and sustainable cultural infrastructure.

Animating everything that Qatar Museums does is an authentic connection to Qatar and its heritage, a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, and a belief in creating value through invention.

