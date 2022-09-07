Pixel, Nudra and AlJurf sell-out in record time as the UAE’s real estate boom continues

New projects in Markers District and AlJurf to be launched ahead of schedule

Abu Dhabi-UAE: Abu Dhabi real estate developer IMKAN Properties, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, will launch new projects ahead of schedule this year after reporting strong demand for its stunning portfolio of UAE projects. The upscale developments in AlJurf and Makers District will be announced after a remarkable sales performance contributed to the sell-out of Pixel, Nudra and the first phase of AlJurf Gardens.

Local and global demand continued to soar after investors rushed to buy property in some of the country’s most sought-after locations. More than 74% of real estate transactions were recorded by UAE nationals in the last 24 months, with sales to buyers from 18 countries across Asia and the Middle East. Customers cited attractive destinations, spacious unit sizes, smart floor plans and IMKAN’s long-standing reputation for quality as the key factors that influenced their decision to invest.

Offering more than 500 contemporary residential units, Pixel is a mixed-used community in Abu Dhabi with seven towers surrounding an open plaza offering artisanal dining, homegrown restaurants, cafes, co-working spaces, offices, and shops. Every apartment in the creative community has been sold, underscoring the growing attractiveness of the waterfront destinations on Reem Island.

In the last two years, IMKAN also achieved a successful Phase 1 launch for AlJurf Gardens, a coastal community located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Every villa and land plot in the master-plan development situated along the Sahel Al Emarat is sold. With growing popularity of AlJurf Gardens, IMKAN has launched the second phase of the project. High demand from customers searching for an exclusive luxury community located in the heart of Saadiyat Island contributed to the sale of all premium Nudra beachfront villas, designed by world-class Maisam Architects and Engineers.

Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director at IMKAN, said: “Our strong property sales have strengthened the UAE’s position as a global destination and reinforced Abu Dhabi’s reputation as one of the world’s most sought-after real estate markets. The right design, in a premium location, developed by a trusted developer continues to represent a quality investment opportunity, and our projects fit this profile. Today’s announcement is a milestone and an achievement underscoring our strong rebound from the pandemic. As we continue to bring new projects to the market, we are confident in our ability to build unique communities using an innovative research-driven strategy. Our radical approach to placemaking has contributed to a portfolio of 26 projects in three continents, maximized financial value, minimized risk for investors and created unique living environments focused on the wellbeing of our residents. We are all set to launch new projects ahead of schedule in Makers District and AlJurf this year and look forward to welcoming a new generation of buyers to the IMKAN family.”

AlJurf’s masterplan was designed with integrated living in mind and offers a variety of offerings across a coastal, nature-inspired residential community. The ample greenery and preserved ecosystem, which includes 1.6km of coastline, will be home to the first SHA Wellness Clinic in the Middle East, which will bring new world-class health and wellbeing treatments to the region.

The masterplan of Makers District features a creative community hub with 3,700 residential units built to bring the residents together through co-working spaces, retail and F&B offerings. IMKAN has worked with some of the world’s leading architecture companies to create a community designed in a way where residents can enjoy a pedestrianized plaza that will connect all areas of the community together.