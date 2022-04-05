The International Medical Center in Jeddah has pioneered a proactive approach to delivering unprecedented innovative and creative digital channels in the healthcare industry, demonstrating its commitment to listening to its patients' opinions and facilitating every step of their treatment in the fastest and most convenient way possible.

Through its "Digital Door" strategy, IMC has developed a series of digital products - My IMC App, Women's Health App, and IMC Doc - that provide patients and clinicians access, convenience, speed, and efficiency. Providing patients with more control over services has always been a priority at IMC, given its commitment to prioritizing patients and facilitating their recovery.

How are we doing it? The are many e-channels that help make hospitalization easier: My IMC app, the e-patient portal, the personal assistant, the WhatsApp service, and the Women's Health app all contribute to making the patient journey better. Through these channels, patients can book appointments within a minute, reschedule or cancel them around the clock according to their needs, view test results, radiology reports, and medical diagnosis documents. They can also view sick leave notes and prescriptions, access a list of medical departments and their specialties, get a snapshot view of doctor profiles with their credentials in pursuit of finding the right doctor with the right specialty to book an appointment.

One of My IMC's most unique services is the “Smart Reports.” The “Request A Report” feature is yet another step forward in enhancing the patient’s experience. Patients can access their reports at any time, easily and quickly. They can download them directly through the app without having to come to the hospital. Once the request is created, it is sent directly to IMC’s medical records department. Our team executes the request and sends back the necessary reports. Moreover, Smart Reports are designed to be easy to read and provide patients with explanations to help them understand the results and information related to their health condition without waiting for the doctor's review.

Using the International Medical Center's Women's Health app, which is currently available to IMC patients only, female users can follow-up on everything related to their health. Expecting mothers can keep track of every stage of pregnancy, from preconception to planning, weekly pregnancy follow-up, fetal development, childbirth, breastfeeding, and childcare. The application also provides detailed information and advice on women’s health issues to our doctors and medical teams. They can also keep track of their medications, nutritional needs, preventive measures, the dates for analysis and relevant examinations, etc.

Since the products align with IMC's vision of putting patients at the center of care, there has been immense positive feedback. In our "Digital Door" strategy, we engage patients in meaningful ways, engage them where they are, engage them early in the design process, and engage them as individuals first.

